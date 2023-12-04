FSU football loses CJ Campbell, Dylan Brown-Turner, Preston Daniel to NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State football lost three more players to the NCAA Transfer Portal on Monday.

Redshirt sophomore running back CJ Campbell, redshirt junior Preston Daniels and true freshman linebacker Dylan-Brown Turner all entered the portal, according to Noles247.

Campbell confirmed the news on X.

Redshirt freshman quarterback AJ Duffy was the first player to enter the portal, which opened Monday and will be open through

This portal window runs from Dec. 4 to Jan 2. It has gone down from 45 days to 30 days this year.

Campbell was a walk-on to FSU from Bay High School in Panama City and made his first career start in the ACC Championship Game against Louisville (at wide receiver).

Campbell finished 2023 with seven rushes for 117 yards and a touchdown. He had a long run of 70 yards, while also recording seven tackles on special teams, an area FSU valued his contributions.

In 2022, he played in the team's final six games after returning from what was originally thought to be a preseason injury. He ran 18 times for 64 yards and two touchdowns, also adding one three-yard reception.

Campbell earned offensive scout team player of the year, in a season he redshirted in.

Florida State Seminoles running back CJ Campbell (22) makes his way down the field. Seminole fans watched as the Florida State football team hosted the FSU Garnet and Gold Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 15, 2023.

He was listed as a direct backup to running back Lawrance Toafili, a redshirt junior who is expected to return next season. Trey Benson, another redshirt junior start, has a decision to make as he could be one of top running backs in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Redshirt junior Cazaiah Holmes and redshirt freshman Rodney Hill were the direct backups to Benson and are likely to return. Freshman Samuel Singleton Jr. redshirted this season. Kam Davis and Michai Danzy, a pair of 4-star recruits in the 2024 class are expected to join the group next season.

Daniel appeared in 47 games over his FSU career, making four starts. He made one catch for four yards this season, appearing in all 13 games. He had three receptions for 15 yards and a touchdown in the 2022 season, his biggest contribution season.

Brown-Turner, a former 3-start prospect in the 2023 class, appeared in just one game this season against Southern Miss.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Transfers out:

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

