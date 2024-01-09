West Virginia defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye commits to FSU football

Florida State continues to cash out in the NCAA transfer portal, landing its seventh commitment since Saturday.

West Virginia defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye announced his commitment to FSU on Tuesday.

He is the Seminoles' third defensive lineman gain out of the portal joining Colorado State transfer Grady Kelly, who committed on Sunday and Georgia transfer Marvin Jones Jr, who announced his commitment on Dec. 18.

“I’m excited to be adding Tomiwa to the Nole Family," FSU head coach Mike Norvell said in a press release. "He is a great playmaker who has just scratched the surface of what we believe his potential is. He’s going to be a wonderful addition to our defensive front as he combines explosive movements with great size, strength and intelligence."

"He will be an impact player who will help uphold the standard of our Seminole defense. Tomiwa is a great young man who has a very high ceiling within our program.”

The 6-foot-4-inch, 278-pound redshirt freshman played in all 13 games for the Mountaineers this season, recording 23 tackles, six for a loss of yards, 3.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry. This was his lone season at West Virginia as he transferred in from Kentucky.

During his one season at Kentucky, he saw action in three games and didn't record any stats. He's a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, attending Middletown High School in Middletown, Delaware, where he was named the 2021 Delaware 3A Defensive Player of the Year.

Middletown defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye (25) chases Salesianum quarterback Conor Campbell (14).

During his career, he totaled 58 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups. Durojaiye helped Middletown to a 2021 DIAA Class 3A state title.

He was a 3-star prospect and ranked as a No. 2 Class of 2022 player out of Delaware. He originally committed to Kentucky over Vanderbilt, Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Northwestern.

Durojaiye joins a defensive line room made up of, Dennis Briggs, Darrell Jackson, Joshua Farmer, KJ Sampson, Daniel Lyons, D'Nas White, Jamoire Flagg and Kelly. There were a handful of defensive line exits including Fabian Lovett (NFL Draft), Malcolm Ray (transferred to Rutgers) and Ayobami Tifase (transfer portal).

FSU also graduated Braden Fiske who left a major impact on the line in his lone season at FSU.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)

Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama

Tomiwa Durojaiye, R-Fr., Defensive lineman - West Virginia

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman:

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior (Colorado)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Souther Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

