Florida State football defensive end, future first round pick declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Florida State football defensive end Jared Verse has declared for the NFL Draft and is opting out of the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

Verse, who spent two seasons with FSU after transferring from Albany, is viewed as a high-end first-round pick. He chose to return to school for this season despite likely being a first round pick in the 2023 draft.

He announced his decision on his Instagram.

"I am filled with gratitude as I reflect on my time wearing the Garnet & Gold. Playing football for the Seminoles has been an extraordinary journey, one that has shaped me in a way words cannot capture. The support from the coaching staff, my teammates and the entire FSU community has been invaluable.

"I sincerely appreciate the lessons learned and the growth experienced here. That said, I will be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft and will forego any postseason games."

Embedded content: https://www.instagram.com/p/C1DE5ZmO9IZ/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=3365358c-6559-4db1-b4f0-566a5f7d6364

Verse earned first-team All-American honor and first-team All-ACC honoree after finishing 2022 with 17 tackles for loss with nine sacks.

In 2023, Verse started all 13 games in FSU’s perfect 13-0 season. He recorded 41 total tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss and matched last year's numbers with nine sacks.

Verse was named All-ACC first team for the second straight season and was named a second-team All-American by the Associated Press.

He joins running back Trey Benson, receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell and defensive lineman Fabien Lovett as players to declare for the draft and opt out of the Orange Bowl.

Cornerback Jarrian Jones has declared for the draft but has said he will play in the bowl game.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt junior

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior

Jared Verse, DE, Redshirt junior

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jared Verse declares for 2024 NFL Draft, opts out of Orange Bowl for FSU