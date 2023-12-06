FSU football star receiver Johnny Wilson declares for NFL Draft, opts out of Orange Bowl

Florida State is facing another roster exit, but not into the NCAA transfer portal. Wide receiver Johnny Wilson announced that he is declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported the news on Wednesday and said that Wilson plans to opt out of the Orange Bowl but will play in the 2024 Reese's Senior Bowl on Feb. 3, 2024, at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Alabama.

Wilson battled with injuries throughout the season, missing FSU's game against Syracuse after suffering an injury the week before against Virginia Tech. He suffered another injury in the Seminoles game against Duke, missing games against Wake Forest and Pittsburgh.

Despite being in and out, Wilson still managed to put up solid numbers, recording 617 yards receiving on 41 receptions for two touchdowns. Two of his first three games of the year, against LSU and Boston College, were 100+ yard games for the redshirt junior.

He transferred in from Arizona State in 2022 and has since been one of the Seminoles' top wide receivers. In the 2022 season, he recorded 897 yards receiving on 43 receptions for five touchdowns.

Wilson is the first FSU player to declare for the NFL Draft, but not the first to say they won't be returning. Nine players, including defensive end Patrick Payton and tight end Markeston Douglas, announced they are entering the transfer portal since it opened on Dec. 4.

A handful of other FSU players are expected to declare for the NFL Draft, one of which being wide receiver Keon Coleman. The NFL Draft takes place on April 25–27, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.

Two other FSU players have accepted invites to play in the Senior Bowl: defensive lineman Braden Fiske and tight end Jaheim Bell.

