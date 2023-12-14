Florida State football redshirt freshman announces he will enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Another surprise NCAA Transfer Portal entrance is coming for Florida State football.

Redshirt freshman running back Rodney Hill announced on Twitter his intentions to enter the portal on Wednesday evening.

"I wanna thank my coaches and FSU for bringing me in. Much love to all my teammates and to the strength staff and trainers that have worked with me while I been here but I will be entering the transfer portal."

I wanna thank my coaches and FSU for bringing me in,Much love to all my teammates and to the strength staff and trainers that have worked with me while I been here but I will be entering the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/XKs7XF5wHp — TORNADO RODNEY Hill 🌪️ (@rodney_hill10) December 14, 2023

Hill is a surprising addition to the portal list, as he was expected to have a larger role next season with starting running back Trey Benson expected to turn pro. He would have likely split time with Cazaiah Holmes and Lawrance Toafili in the backfield.

He becomes the second running back to hit the portal, joining former walk-on CJ Campbell. FSU has freshman Samuel Singleton on the roster and has a pair of running backs in Kam Davis and Micahi Danzy in its 2024 recruiting class.

Hill rushed for 190 yards on 50 carries during the 2023 season and 144 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries last season as a true freshman.

Quarterback Jordan Travis expressed shock with a "surprised" emoji on his X account in reaction to Hill's tweet.

This portal window runs from Dec. 4 to Jan 2. It has gone down from 45 days to 30 days this year.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

No players at the moment.

Transfers out:

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior

Malcom Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior

