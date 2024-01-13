FSU football lands Florida offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV out of NCAA transfer portal

Florida State football had landed another SEC offensive lineman out of the NCAA transfer portal.

Florida junior offensive lineman Richie Leonard IV announced Saturday his intention to transfer to FSU. It is the second straight offensive lineman pickup for the Seminoles out of the portal as Alabama offensive lineman Terrence Ferguson committed to FSU on Thursday.

FSU also added Alabama running back Roydell Williams on Saturday.

The 6-foot-2-inch, 310-pound native of Cocoa, Florida started at left guard in all 12 games for a team-high 755 snaps on the offensive line. His 12th straight start came against FSU on Nov. 25, which ended in a 24-15 Seminole victory.

According to Pro Football Focus, Leonard graded out at 64.2 this season on the offensive line, with a 63.7 pass-blocking grade and a 63.9 rush-blocking grade. During his career he Gainesville he's been a constant presence in the line, playing in 31 games and starting in 14.

He played at Cocoa High School and was a 3-star prospect, ranked as the No. 64 outside guard in the Class of 2020 and No. 125 player in the state's Class of 2020.

Leonard's junior and senior years he recorded 84 pancake blocks in 18 games helping Cocoa reach the 2018 FHSAA Class 4A state championship game and 2019 FHSAA Class 4A state semifinals. He was originally committed to Kentucky before flipping to Florida in July 2019.

Leonard joins an offensive line room made up of, redshirt senior Jeremiah Byers, redshirt senior Darius Washington, redshirt senior Maurice Smith, redshirt senior Keiondre Jones, redshirt junior Robert Scott, redshirt junior Bryson Estes, redshirt sophomore Julian Armella, redshirt sophomore Jaylen Early, redshirt sophomore Kanaya Charlton, redshirt freshman Andre' Otto, redshirt freshman Lucas Simmons, freshman Jonathan Daniels, freshman Manasse Itete, freshman Tye Hylton, freshman Jayden Todd and Ferguson.

He is the 13th transfer addition for FSU in the winter portal class and the 10th since last Saturday.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., R-So., Defensive end, - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)

Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama

Tomiwa Durojaiye, R-Fr., Defensive lineman - West Virginia

Sione Lolohea, Jr., Defensive lineman - Oregon State

Terrence Ferguson, R-So., Offensive lineman - Alabama

Richie Leonard IV, Jr., Offensive lineman - Florida

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior (Buffalo)

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior (Rutgers)

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Southern Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman (UCF)

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Florida OL Richie Leonard IV transfers to FSU football out of NCAA portal