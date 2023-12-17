Florida State football redshirt senior defensive tackle declares for 2024 NFL Draft

Fabien Lovett is headed to the 2024 NFL Draft.

On his social media account, the Florida State football redshirt senior defensive tackle declared for the draft Sunday morning. He did not indicate if he plans to play in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, but his message indicated he was opting out.

"With all this being said, one chapter closes & another one begins," Lovett wrote at the end of his X post. "I am officially declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft."

Lovett finished with 22 total tackles, including 12 solo tackles, one sack and three pass deflections as a sixth-year senior in 2023.

He decided to come back after last season when he had 10 total tackles, a sack and a fumble recovery last season.

Lovett began his playing career with Mississippi State, playing there for two seasons before transferring to FSU ahead of the 2020 season.

He finished his Seminole career with 74 total tackles and five sacks.

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson and cornerback Jarrian Jones have already declared for the draft.

Wilson has opted out of the Orange Bowl, while Jones has said he plans to play.

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Fabien Lovett (0) celebrates a stop. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Duke Blue Devils 38-20 on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023.

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Fabien Lovett declares for 2024 NFL Draft, leaving FSU football