PGA Championship Round 2 live updates: Scottie Scheffler starts the morning in handcuffs
Xander Schauffele took a 3-shot lead into Friday after his historic opening round at Valhalla
Weather is going to be the story of the day on Friday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. The early forecast calls for showers all morning, with a break coming in the early afternoon
Everyone is chasing Xander Schauffele, who tied (his own) major record with a 9-under 62 in Round 1, the lowest score in PGA Championship history. Schaueffele tees off at 1:18 p.m. ET, which is right around many of the others on the leaderboard and ... when rain is potentially forecasted.
Rory McIlroy will start the day four shots back of Schauffele. Tiger Woods, on the other hand, struggled in his finish and ended up with a 1-over 72 on Thursday. He'll have to fight to make the cut on Friday.
Valhalla Golf Club | Louisville, Kentucky
Play begins at 8:35 a.m.
Play will begin at 8:35 a.m., which is 80 minutes after the scheduled times.
The delay would put Scottie Scheffler's tee time around 10:08 a.m. There is no update yet on his status.
Scottie Scheffler detained by police
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler has been detained just outside Valhalla Golf Club, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington.
Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car,…
Here's the No. 1 player in the world in handcuffs this morning. Surreal image from ESPN. pic.twitter.com/l4GRS4yKcW
Here is video of Scheffler being detained:
Here is video that I took of Scheffler being arrested: https://t.co/8UPZKvPCCf pic.twitter.com/9Tbp2tyrJh
The incident appears to stem from a road closure just outside Valhalla caused by a spearate early morning accident that left one pedestrian dead. The pedestrian had been hit by a shuttle bus, causing traffic to be shut down in both directions. It appears Scheffler, who was not involved in the accident, was trying to enter the driveway to the club when his incident with police occurred.
You can read the full story here.
That accident had already prompted the PGA to be delayed, with an update scheduled at 7 a.m. That update has yet to come.
We will provide updates as soon as they are available.