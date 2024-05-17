Xander Schauffele took a 3-shot lead into Friday after his historic opening round at Valhalla

Weather is going to be the story of the day on Friday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville. The early forecast calls for showers all morning, with a break coming in the early afternoon

Everyone is chasing Xander Schauffele, who tied (his own) major record with a 9-under 62 in Round 1, the lowest score in PGA Championship history. Schaueffele tees off at 1:18 p.m. ET, which is right around many of the others on the leaderboard and ... when rain is potentially forecasted.

Rory McIlroy will start the day four shots back of Schauffele. Tiger Woods, on the other hand, struggled in his finish and ended up with a 1-over 72 on Thursday. He'll have to fight to make the cut on Friday.

