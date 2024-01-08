FSU football lands 2nd Alabama transfer in wide receiver Malik Benson out of portal

Another former Alabama football player has committed to Florida State out of the NCAA transfer portal.

Wide receiver Malik Benson committed to FSU on Monday, marking the sixth player to transfer into the program in 48 hours. He's the second Alabama player to make the switch joining defensive back Earl Little Jr., who committed on Saturday.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 195-pound junior played in all 14 games this season, recording 162 yards receiving on 13 receptions and one touchdown, which came in a 66-10 win over Chattanooga on Nov. 18.

Before coming to Alabama, Benson was ranked as the No. 1 junior college recruit in the Class of 2023 out of Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas.

He caught 43 passes for 1,229 yards and 11 touchdowns in 11 games as a freshman and added 923 yards receiving and 10 more touchdowns on 54 receptions as a sophomore.

He went to Lansing High School in Lansing, Kansas, a town of 11,200 located just northwest of Kansas City. Over three years he recorded 1,119 yards receiving on 62 receptions over 24 games and 11 touchdowns.

Benson's junior college career was huge as he went from very few offers and no stars in high school to becoming a 5-star, top recruit in the country.

He is the second wide receiver FSU has picked up in the portal joining LSU freshman Jalen Brown. Benson joins a wide receiver room made up of Ja'Khi Douglas, Kentron Poitier, Deuce Spann, Darion Williamson, Joshua Burrell, Destyn Hill, Hykeem Williams, Vandrevius Jacobs, Elijah Moore, Camdon Frier, BJ Gibson, Lawyane McCoy and Brown.

In the time the portal opened and closed, FSU lost one wide receiver and two tight ends: freshman wide receiver Goldie Lawrence, tight end Preston Daniel and tight end Markeston Douglas. Wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, and tight end Jaheim Bell all declared for the NFL Draft.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)

Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman:

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior (Colorado)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Souther Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football lands Alabama wide receiver Malik Benson out of NCAA transfer portal