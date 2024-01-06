FSU football lands LSU wide receiver Jalen Brown out of NCAA transfer portal

Florida State football continues to stay busy in the NCAA transfer portal as it has landed LSU transfer 4-star freshman wide receiver Jalen Brown.

The 6-foot-1-inch, 178-pound receiver from Miami played in three games (Missouri, Army and Georgia State) this season with the Tigers but did not record any stats.

In high school, he was ranked as the No. 19 player in Florida out of the Class of 2023 and No. 14 wide receiver in his class. In the portal, Brown was ranked as the No. 9 wide receiver and No. 46 player.

I'm in Tallahassee, FSU, I'm with the Seminoles https://t.co/bQ7zZ0ndvK — Jalen Brown (@Karatekid_Jalen) January 6, 2024

He played at Gulliver Prep, logging 2,396 yards receiving on 111 receptions and 25 touchdowns over four years. Brown also recorded 797 punt return yards.

He committed to LSU over multiple programs FSU, Miami, Georgia, Florida and multiple other Power 5 programs.

Brown is the third player that FSU has gained out of the portal. Georgia transfer and son of former FSU linebacker Marvin Jones, defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., committed to FSU on Dec. 18. On Jan. 1, Oregon State quarterback transfer DJ Uiagalelei committed to FSU.

Jones played 237 snaps across 12 games and recorded 12 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery this season. Uiagalelei passed for 2,638 yards, competing 180-of-315 passes and throwing 21 touchdowns. He also rushed for 219 yards on 68 carries and found the end zone six times.

Brown joins a wide receiver room made up of Ja'Khi Douglas, Kentron Poitier, Deuce Spann, Darion Williamson, Joshua Burrell, Destyn Hill, Hykeem Williams, Vandrevius Jacobs, Elijah Moore, Camdon Frier, BJ Gibson and Lawyane McCoy.

In the time the portal opened and closed, FSU lost one wide receiver and two tight ends: freshman wide receiver Goldie Lawrence, tight end Preston Daniel and tight end Markeston Douglas. Wide receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, and tight end Jaheim Bell all declared for the NFL Draft.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman:

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior (Colorado)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football gets commitment from LSU wide receiver Jalen Brown out of NCAA transfer portal