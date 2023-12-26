Major changes to two-deep depth chart for FSU football in Orange Bowl vs. Georgia

MIAMI GARDENS - Florida State football released its depth chart ahead of its Orange Bowl matchup Tuesday against Georgia.

Three more players have been ruled out, a school spokesperson confirmed to the Democrat.

Running back Lawrance Toafili is out after suffering a season-ending injury, while defensive backs Renardo Green and Jarrian Jones have opted out for the NFL Draft.

For the first time this season, there are major changes to the depth chart following several players opting out due to NFL Draft declarations and players entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Here's a breakdown of the changes on each unit with quarterback Tate Rodemaker, running back Trey Benson, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive end Jared Verse, defensive tackle Fabien Lovett Sr. and safety Akeem Dent all opting out.

Quarterback Jordan Travis is out with an injury, as is running back Toafili, who is returning in 2024.

No. 5 FSU (13-0) takes on No. 6 Georgia (12-1) at 4 p.m., Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

The Bulldogs are listed as 16.5.-point favorites.

While Georgia has reportedly up to 20 players in the transfer portal, no players have opted out for the bowl game (they are still eligible play in the bowl game, according to NCAA rules).

When FSU arrived in Miami on Christmas Day Monday, FSU coach Mike Norvell was asked by the media in attendance how he handles players deciding to opt out of the bowl game.

"It’s about the players that are here and the work that they put in," Norvell told 247Sports and others. "I’m grateful for every player that we have. Life is full of choices and these guys, like I said the last month has been really challenging, you know coming off the championship game, a lot of emotion, guys having to make tough and challenging decisions, but the guys that are here I know we're excited about it and looking forward to the week of preparation and the competition that’s ahead."

Offense

FSU football Orange Bowl depth chart

Starting quarterback Rodemaker has opted out and decided he's transferring from FSU, it was reported and confirmed by the Democrat on Christmas Day Monday.

Freshman Brock Glenn is the lone scholarship QB and will make his second career start.

Glenn completed 8 of 21 passes for 55 yards, was sacked four times and finished with a 12.8 QB rating in the ACC Championship Game.

Walk-ons Dylan McNamara and Michael Grant (from Mcclay High) will be dressed as the emergency QBs behind Glenn.

With Benson and Toafili out, as well as CJ Campbell and Rodney Hill transferring, Caziah Holmes and receiver Ja'Khi Douglas are listed as the starting running backs. Freshman Samuel Singleton Jr. and athlete Joshua Burrell are listed as the backup running backs.

Kentron Poitier and Darion Williamson are the two starting outside receivers while freshman Destyn Hill gets the nod at slot receiver. Hykeem Williams and Vandrevius Jacobs backup as the two outside spots and Deuce Spann is listed as the backup in the slot.

Kyle Morlock takes his spot as a usual starter at tight end with Preston Daniel (transfer portal) listed as his backup. Jackson West is listed as the other starter with Brian Courtney backing him up.

The one stable position is the offensive line with Darius Washington or Robert Scott listed as the starter at left tackle, Casey Roddick at left guard, Maurice Smith at center, D'Mitiri Emmanuel or Washington at right guard and Jeremiah Byers or Washington at right tackle.

Defense

Florida State Seminoles defensive lineman Braden Fiske (55) cuts a piece of the turf after the game. The Florida State Seminoles defeated the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 to claim the ACC Championship title in Charlotte, North Carolina on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023.

The defense saw two more opt-outs in cornerbacks Jones and Green. The news was confirmed by an FSU spokesperson.

Patrick Payton is listed as a defensive end starter, with Gilber Edmond and Byron Turner Jr. being listed as co-starters to take the spot of Verse. Dante Anderson and Jaden Jones share backup responsibilities behind Payton.

Braden Fiske is listed as a starter and expected to play, as is Joshua Farmer.

Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach are the two usual linebackers. Blake Nichelson received a boost to backup with DJ Lundy transferring. Justin Cryer and Omar Graham are also listed as starters.

Despite his intentions of saying he will play, Jarrian Jones is not listed on the depth chart. Fentrell Cypress II and Azareye'h Thomas are the two outside starters at corner, while Kevin Knowles or Greedy Vance are listed as the starters at nickel.

Shyheim Brown is the usual starter at the buck position with Ashlynd Barker backing him up. Knowles is also listed as the starter at free safety with Conrad Hussey.

Special teams

Ryan Fitzgerald and Alex Mastromanno are the kicker and the punter, respectively with James Rosenberry as the long snapper.

Spann is back in his usual kickoff return duties, with Williams also listed as a starter. Hill and Williamson are also backups.

Douglas is the starter at punt returner and Jacobs is his backup.

HOW TO WATCH ORANGE BOWL

Who: No. 5 FSU (13-0) vs. No. 6 Georgia (12-1)

When/where: 4 p.m., Saturday, Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

