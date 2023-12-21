Key receiver to declare for draft, opts out; Running back to return in 2024 for FSU football

Florida State football is getting a mixed bag of news this morning, as 247Sports is reporting wide receiver Keon Coleman is set to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and opt out of the Orange Bowl.

Around the same time as the report, The Battles End - FSU's NIL collective - announced running back Lawrance Toafili is going to return for the 2024 season.

Coleman transferred to FSU from Michigan State this past offseason and made a huge impact in his lone season in Tallahassee, helping guide the Seminoles to a perfect 13-0 mark and an ACC Championship.

He finished with 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also adding 25 punt returns for 300 yards. It was the first time in his career he was returning punts in live game action.

Coleman is seen as a potential first round pick and could be the second or third receiver taken in the draft come April.

He joins running back Trey Benson, receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive lineman Fabien Lovett as players to declare for the draft and opt out of the Orange Bowl.

Cornerback Jarrian Jones has declared for the draft but has said he will play in the bowl game.

With Coleman and Wilson headed to the draft, FSU's receiving corps will be led by Kentron Poitier, Darion Williamson and Deuce Spann, along with talented freshmen Hykeem Williams, Destyn Hill and Vandrevius Jacobs.

FSU could be active in the transfer portal for a receiver.

Lawrance Toafili to return for redshirt senior season

With Benson headed to the pros, the return of Toafili is a big one for the Seminoles in 2024. Benson led the team with 156 rush attempts for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.

Toafili was the change of pace and receiving back this season with 69 carries for a career-high 469 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 21 catches for 186 yards and a score.

Rodney Hill and CJ Campbell have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, with Campbell committing to FAU on Wednesday. FSU has Caziah Holmes and freshman Samuel Singleton returning, along with freshman Kam Davis and Micahi Danzy signed as running backs in the 2024 recruiting class.

Toafili is expected to play a huge role for the Seminoles in 2024 and has a chance to bolster his NFL Draft stock with a larger role.

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt junior

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Keon Coleman, WR, Junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior

Jared Verse, DE, Redshirt junior

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Keon Coleman to enter draft, out of Orange Bowl; Lawrance Toafili returning