Key receiver to declare for draft, opts out; Running back to return in 2024 for FSU football
Florida State football is getting a mixed bag of news this morning, as 247Sports is reporting wide receiver Keon Coleman is set to enter the 2024 NFL Draft and opt out of the Orange Bowl.
Around the same time as the report, The Battles End - FSU's NIL collective - announced running back Lawrance Toafili is going to return for the 2024 season.
Coleman transferred to FSU from Michigan State this past offseason and made a huge impact in his lone season in Tallahassee, helping guide the Seminoles to a perfect 13-0 mark and an ACC Championship.
He finished with 50 catches for 658 yards and 11 touchdowns, while also adding 25 punt returns for 300 yards. It was the first time in his career he was returning punts in live game action.
Coleman is seen as a potential first round pick and could be the second or third receiver taken in the draft come April.
He joins running back Trey Benson, receiver Johnny Wilson, tight end Jaheim Bell, defensive end Jared Verse and defensive lineman Fabien Lovett as players to declare for the draft and opt out of the Orange Bowl.
Cornerback Jarrian Jones has declared for the draft but has said he will play in the bowl game.
With Coleman and Wilson headed to the draft, FSU's receiving corps will be led by Kentron Poitier, Darion Williamson and Deuce Spann, along with talented freshmen Hykeem Williams, Destyn Hill and Vandrevius Jacobs.
FSU could be active in the transfer portal for a receiver.
Lawrance Toafili to return for redshirt senior season
With Benson headed to the pros, the return of Toafili is a big one for the Seminoles in 2024. Benson led the team with 156 rush attempts for 905 yards and 14 touchdowns this season.
Toafili was the change of pace and receiving back this season with 69 carries for a career-high 469 yards and four touchdowns. He also added 21 catches for 186 yards and a score.
Rodney Hill and CJ Campbell have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, with Campbell committing to FAU on Wednesday. FSU has Caziah Holmes and freshman Samuel Singleton returning, along with freshman Kam Davis and Micahi Danzy signed as running backs in the 2024 recruiting class.
Toafili is expected to play a huge role for the Seminoles in 2024 and has a chance to bolster his NFL Draft stock with a larger role.
FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker
Transfers in:
Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia
Transfers out:
CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore
Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior
Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman
Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt junior
AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman
Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior
Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman
Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior
Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior
Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman
Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior
Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman
NFL Draft declarations
Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior
Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior
Keon Coleman, WR, Junior
Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior
Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior
Jared Verse, DE, Redshirt junior
