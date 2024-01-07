Florida State football lands Indiana transfer running back, brother of FSU receiver

Florida State football remains hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Seminoles nabbed their second commitment of the day Sunday and the fourth in three days when Indiana running back Jaylin Lucas announced his commitment to the Seminoles following his official visit Sunday to local media outside of the Moore Center.

The commitment came hours after Colorado State defensive lineman Grady Kelly announced his commitment.

The Seminoles have also gained commitments from LSU wide receiver Jalen Brown and Alabama defensive back Earl Little Jr. this weekend.

Lucas will join his brother and FSU receiver Ja'Khi Douglas in Tallahassee next season. The running back is also a threat in the return game and could be utilized as a gadget player in Mike Norvell's offense. He also made official visits to Louisville, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Mississippi State before committing to FSU on his visit.

As a true freshman, Lucas returned 22 kickoffs for 592 yards and two touchdowns. In 2023, he had 572 yards on 22 kicks and added another kickoff return touchdown.

Lucas rushed 49 times for 271 yards and two scores in 2022 and had 67 carries for 275 yards and two scores this season.

He was ranked as the 104 athlete and 51st best player in the state of Louisiana in the 2022 recruiting class out of Terrebonne, Louisiana.

Lucas is FSU's sixth portal addition in the winter cycle joining defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., (Georgia), quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State), wide receiver Jalen Brown (LSU), defensive back Earl Little Jr. (Alabama) and defensive lineman Grady Kelly (Colorado State).

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman:

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior (Colorado)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

Reach Ehsan Kassim at ekassim@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter at @Ehsan_Kassim. You can also follow our coverage on Facebook (NoleSports), Instagram (tlhnolesports) and YouTube channel (NoleSportsTD).

No one covers the ‘Noles like the Tallahassee Democrat. Subscribe using the link at the top of the page and never miss a moment.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Jaylin Lucas, brother of Ja'Khi Douglas commits to FSU football in portal