FSU football lands 3rd NCAA portal commitment of weekend from Colorado State DL Grady Kelly

Florida State football has landed its third NCAA transfer portal commitment of the weekend.

Colorado State defensive lineman Grady Kelly told local media after his official visit on Sunday that he has committed to FSU.

The commitment comes less than 24 hours after the Seminoles gained commitments from LSU wide receiver Jalen Brown and Alabama defensive back Earl Little Jr.

Kelly, a 6-foot-2-inch, 285-pound Navarre, Florida native, recorded 35 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a blocked kick in 12 games this season with the Rams. Colorado State went 5-7, notably taking Deion Sanders' then-No. 18 Colorado Buffaloes to the limit in a 43-35 double overtime loss.

In high school, Kelly was a 3-star prospect out of Navarre High School, located just east of Pensacola, and recorded 133 tackles, 47 for loss over four years. He holds the school records for sacks in a season (17 in 2019) and a game (eight against Tallahassee Lincoln on Sept. 12, 2019).

He chose Colorado State over Cornell, Samford and Rice.

Kelly joins a defensive line room made up of, Dennis Briggs, Darrell Jackson, Joshua Farmer, KJ Sampson, Daniel Lyons, D'Nas White and Jamoire Flagg. There were a handful of defensive line exits including Fabian Lovett (NFL Draft), Malcolm Ray (transferred to Rutgers) and Ayobami Tifase (transfer portal).

FSU also graduated Braden Fiske who left a major impact on the line in his lone season at FSU.

Kelly is FSU's fifth portal addition in the winter cycle joining defensive end Marvin Jones Jr., (Georgia), quarterback DJ Uiagalelei (Oregon State), wide receiver Jalen Brown (LSU) and defensive back Earl Little Jr. (Alabama).

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., R-So., Defensive end, - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman:

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior (Colorado)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior (Rutgers)

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Southern Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Colorado State DL Grady Kelly commits to FSU football out of NCAA transfer portal