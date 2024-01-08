Miami defensive back Davonte Brown commits to FSU football out of NCAA transfer portal

Florida State football has landed its fifth NCAA transfer portal commitment in 48 hours.

The program announced Monday that Miami defensive back Davonte Brown has committed to FSU. It's the second defensive back gain out of the portal following Alabama Earl Little Jr's. commitment to the Seminoles on Saturday.

This is the 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound fourth-year junior's second college program as he transferred to Miami from UCF at the end of the 2022-23 season. Brown saw action in 11 games this season, recording 10 tackles, nine solo and a pass deflection.

During his time at UCF, from 2020 to 2022, he recorded 96 tackles, 21 pass deflections and three interceptions over 36 games. He started in 31 games at UCF.

Brown is a native of Plantation, Florida, located directly west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County.

He attended American Heritage High School, making 20 tackles, 14 solo, and an interception as a senior in 2019. That season he helped American Heritage to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the FHSAA 5A regional final where the Patriots fell 23-20 to Miami Northwestern.

In high school, Brown was a 3-star prospect and the No. 88 ranked cornerback in the Class of 2020. He committed to UCF over Miami, UNC, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pittsburgh.

When he entered the portal in Dec. 2022, FSU head coach Mike Norvell did visit Brown before he ended up committing to Miami five days later.

Brown joins a deep secondary room made up of Fentrell Cypress, Greedy Vance, Kevin Knowles II, Shyheim Brown, Azareye'h Thomas, Quindarrius Jones, Conard Hussey, Ja'Bril Rawls, Ashlynd Barker, Edwin Joseph, KJ Kirkland, Charles Lester III, Jamari Howard, Cai Bates, Ricky Knight III and Little Jr.

FSU did not lose any defensive backs to the portal but saw Jarrian Jones, Akeem Dent and Renardo Green all declare for the NFL Draft.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman:

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior (Colorado)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Souther Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football adds Miami defensive back Davonte Brown out of NCAA transfer portal