Miami defensive back Davonte Brown commits to FSU football out of NCAA transfer portal
Florida State football has landed its fifth NCAA transfer portal commitment in 48 hours.
The program announced Monday that Miami defensive back Davonte Brown has committed to FSU. It's the second defensive back gain out of the portal following Alabama Earl Little Jr's. commitment to the Seminoles on Saturday.
This is the 6-foot-2-inch, 185-pound fourth-year junior's second college program as he transferred to Miami from UCF at the end of the 2022-23 season. Brown saw action in 11 games this season, recording 10 tackles, nine solo and a pass deflection.
During his time at UCF, from 2020 to 2022, he recorded 96 tackles, 21 pass deflections and three interceptions over 36 games. He started in 31 games at UCF.
Brown is a native of Plantation, Florida, located directly west of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County.
He attended American Heritage High School, making 20 tackles, 14 solo, and an interception as a senior in 2019. That season he helped American Heritage to a 10-2 record and an appearance in the FHSAA 5A regional final where the Patriots fell 23-20 to Miami Northwestern.
In high school, Brown was a 3-star prospect and the No. 88 ranked cornerback in the Class of 2020. He committed to UCF over Miami, UNC, Kentucky, West Virginia and Pittsburgh.
When he entered the portal in Dec. 2022, FSU head coach Mike Norvell did visit Brown before he ended up committing to Miami five days later.
Brown joins a deep secondary room made up of Fentrell Cypress, Greedy Vance, Kevin Knowles II, Shyheim Brown, Azareye'h Thomas, Quindarrius Jones, Conard Hussey, Ja'Bril Rawls, Ashlynd Barker, Edwin Joseph, KJ Kirkland, Charles Lester III, Jamari Howard, Cai Bates, Ricky Knight III and Little Jr.
FSU did not lose any defensive backs to the portal but saw Jarrian Jones, Akeem Dent and Renardo Green all declare for the NFL Draft.
FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker
Transfers in:
Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia
DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State
Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU
Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama
Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State
Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana
Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)
Transfers out:
CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)
Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior
Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman:
Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)
AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)
Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)
Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman
Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)
DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior (Colorado)
Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior
Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)
Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)
Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)
Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)
Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Souther Miss)
Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior
Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman
NFL Draft declarations
Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior
Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior
Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior
Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior
Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior
D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior
Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior
Akeem Dent, DB, Senior
Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on X @jackgwilliams.
This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football adds Miami defensive back Davonte Brown out of NCAA transfer portal