Report: Indianapolis police investigating Bucks' Patrick Beverley after incident with fans in Game 6 loss to Pacers

Indianapolis police are investigating the incident between Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley and a Pacers fan at the end of Game 6 of their opening-round playoff series earlier this month.

Detectives confirmed the investigation to The Athletic on Wednesday, and said they are reviewing video footage from Gainbridge Fieldhouse and plan to speak with all parties. It’s unclear if they will pursue any criminal charges.

Indianapolis Police is investigating the incident between Patrick Beverley and a fan during Game 6 of Bucks-Pacers series; detectives confirm to me and @MikeVorkunov they are working with Gainbridge Fieldhouse to review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 8, 2024

In the final minutes of the Bucks’ Game 6 loss to the Pacers, which closed out the series and sent the Pacers into the Eastern Conference semifinals, Beverley was seen throwing a ball at a female Pacers fan and hitting her in the head. Beverley then waved at a different fan to throw the ball back to him, which he did, and then Beverley chucked the ball right back at him hard.

Patrick Beverley threw a ball at Pacers fans multiple times in the final minutes of the Bucks' Game 6 loss earlier this month. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Beverley kept jawing with fans behind their bench before teammates and others defused the situation. He was not ejected from the game, but he didn’t return. The Bucks were down by 20 points at the time.

altercation between pat bev and pacers fans behind the bench pic.twitter.com/dfQpqSBv33 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) May 3, 2024

Beverley later responded on social media and said that fans were going at them all night. He didn’t apologize, either.

Not Fair at all. Exchanged between a fan and our ball club all night. We warned and asked for help all night. Not fair. 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ https://t.co/e2o0lcqZtg — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 3, 2024

But I have to be better. And I will 🙏🏾❤️ — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) May 3, 2024

After the game, Beverley actually refused to answer questions from ESPN’s Malinda Adams in a scrum because she didn’t subscribe to his podcast.

Patrick Beverly tells female reporter from ESPN that she cannot interview him since she doesn't subscribe to his podcast. pic.twitter.com/sRFHiZJaSK — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 3, 2024

Naturally, Beverley drew plenty of criticism for doing so. Adams later said that both Beverley and the Bucks called her to apologize for his actions.

Beverley, who was traded to the Bucks ahead of the deadline earlier this year, averaged six points and 3.6 rebounds with the franchise this season. The move to Milwaukee marked the sixth team the 35-year-old has played for in the past four seasons. Beverley was on a one-year, $3.1 million deal this past season. He’ll become a free agent this summer.