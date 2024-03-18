Arizona basketball vs Long Beach State in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament opener

Arizona basketball fans know an NCAA Tournament victory is never guaranteed.

The Wildcats got a No. 2 seed in 2023 and were March Madness victims after being eliminated by No. 15 Princeton, 59-55, in the first round.

Arizona (25-8) earned a No. 2 seed in the West Region and will play No. 15 seed Long Beach State (21-14) in the 2024 NCAA Tournament's first round Thursday in Salt Lake City. Arizona is 8-0 all-time against LBSU.

UA coach Tommy Lloyd has proven himself a winner, with an 87-19 overall record in three seasons and one Sweet 16 appearance. An NCAA Tournament breakthrough seems likely at some point. Lloyd would tie the record for most wins as a Division I head coach in the first three seasons (89) if he leads the Wildcats to the Sweet 16 again.

Here's an Arizona-Long Beach State scouting report, plus a prediction, heading into March Madness.

Long Beach State reached NCAA Tournament after parting ways with coach Dan Monson

Monson led Long Beach State to the NCAA Tournament six days after the school announced it mutually agreed to part ways with him after 17 seasons.

More: Jay Wright's March Madness prediction? Arizona basketball to 2024 Final Four in Glendale

The Dirtbags lost five straight games going into the Big West conference tournament but captured an NCAA Tournament automatic bid by defeating UC Davis, 74-70, in the Big West tournament championship.

Long Beach State is 7-10 all-time in the NCAA Tournament. It hasn't advanced past the first round since 1973, when it upset Arizona State to reach the Sweet 16.

What to know about Long Beach State, Arizona's first-round NCAA Tournament opponent

Marcus Tsohonis, a 6-foot-3 senior guard, is averaging 17.8 points and 3.2 rebounds. He scored 25 points in Long Beach State's win over UC Davis to reach the NCAA Tournament. Lassina Traore (12.1 ppg, 10.4 rpg) also had 25 points in the game and added nine rebounds.

More: Arizona March Madness: Fans not forgetting last year's upset to Princeton on social media

Long Beach State averages 77.7 points. It shoots 29% from 3-point range as a team and 45% from the field.

The Dirtbags average 12.6 turnovers.

Will Arizona play better in March Madness after tough stretch?

The Wildcats enter March Madness having lost two of their last three games, including a 69-57 loss to Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals.

Arizona’s Kylan Boswell could be an X-factor in the NCAA Tournament if he breaks out of a recent slump. He’s the Wildcats’ second-best 3-point shooter (38.6%) in percentage and is second in attempts (158). He’s 1-of-10 from 3-point range and 4-of-23 from the field in the past three games.

Arizona is led by Pac-12 player of the year Caleb Love, who is averaging 18.1 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 42% from the field. But Oregon held him to six points on 2-of-11 shooting last week.

Arizona vs Long Beach State prediction in March Madness

Lloyd has yet to lose two games in a row in three seasons as Arizona's coach, and that trend continues.

Arizona defeats Long Beach State, 95-70, behind a big game from Love and a dominant performance inside from Oumar Ball (13.1 ppg 10.1 rpg).

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Arizona vs Long Beach State prediction: March Madness, NCAA pick is in