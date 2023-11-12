FSU football players soak in deserved 10th win, rivalry victory over Miami | Kassim

Last year on Black Friday when Florida State football defeated rival Florida by a touchdown at Doak Campbell Stadium, FSU fans rushed the field to commemorate the victory.

On Saturday, when the No. 4 Seminoles pulled off the close 27-20 victory over rival Miami, it was the players who joined the fans in the stands.

In photographs captured by the Democrat's Alicia Devine, Jared Verse hopped into a mob of fans grabbing him, while Keon Coleman jumped into the crowd to celebrate with his family and Fabian Lovett posed with the student section.

That's only a small snippet.

The players for FSU - which moved to 10-0 and completed its first perfect ACC season since 2014 - wanted to show appreciation for the fans at the sold-out Doak Campbell Stadium.

"Yeah, it was crazy. Like for running out the first time, it was like yeah. But the thing I will respect though, it was filled with our fans. It wasn't like half and half. Our fans have done for sure," FSU redshirt senior safety Akeem Dent said.

"So just to see all the fans come support, third downs, everybody getting loud, you can't beat that, yeah."

Florida State football players celebrate their 27-20 victory over Miami with the student section on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

The game and the moment after the game may have meant more for some players.

Dent - along with quarterback Jordan Travis, offensive lineman Darius Washington, kicker Ryan Fitzgerald, defensive linemen Malcolm Ray and Dennis Briggs, linebacker Kalen DeLoach and cornerback Renardo Green - are holdovers from the 2019 team, the last season of the Willie Taggart era in Tallahassee.

Those eight players stuck around for the coaching change and saw the Seminoles endure some of their worst seasons for the program in recent history in the first two years under head coach Mike Norvell.

They have now come out on the other side in back-to-back 10-win seasons.

"I think the development, like trusting the process with a new coaching change, buying into the new culture. Some people was culture shock, but buying in and staying to it, sticking to the script," Dent said.

"I feel like I always feel like Coach Norvell had a good script coming in; just had to play it out and wait until it finally complete."

None of those players are just around for the ride. They all displayed part of their worth in Saturday's victory.

Travis threw for 265 yards and a touchdown and continued his ascent in the Heisman Trophy race. Washington is a Swiss Army Knive for the offensive line and Fitzgerald was 2-for-2 on kicks and made all three of his extra points.

DeLoach led the defense with 10 tackles, including two sacks, while Ray and Dent each had a tackle for loss and Green recorded a PBU.

"You talk about guys, Kalen DeLoach was special for us tonight," Norvell said. "Talk about guys that have been here throughout the journey as well. Kalen has been great all year. I think he's playing at an elite level there at the linebacker position.

"The impact he's making on the game, he showed up big. Broke the rock there for us after the game, so very impactful in all the things that he's doing. It was just a wonderful night to see those guys and see the joy on their faces being able to get that win, knowing what it means, especially with the journey we've been on."

DeLoach started all 13 games last season, recording 65 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and 3.0 sacks.

He's stepped up his game this season, with 59 tackles, 10.5 for loss and seven sacks. His strip sack and fumble recovery against Clemson helped the game go to overtime and eventually win in overtime earlier this season.

The sacks lead the team, with Verse in second with 4.5 sacks.

"I'm just taking it in year by year, just learn a lesson each year and try to apply it to the next year," DeLoach said.

"Like I say, going through my five years, it's been a struggle, but you know, we got to a standpoint where we got to turn this thing around. We brought in a good group of guys. They came with a great mindset and they're just willing to work. They bought into the program and they just continue to work.

"And at some point, things are going to go our way and I'm grateful for it to happen now."

Making room for the future

Saturday was easily the biggest in-season recruiting recruiting weekend in the Norvell era. The Seminoles hosted No. 1 overall prospects in both 2024 (wide receiver Jeremiah Smith) and 2025 (offensive lineman David Sanders).

A plethora of commitments in the 2024 class, as well as potential flip targets committed elsewhere, were also in attendance.

FSU's class jumped No. 3 in the nation, per 247Sports, with Friday's commitment from 4-star defensive back Jamari Howard. While he was not on campus, 5-star defensive backs Charles Lester and KJ Bolden were.

Dent had a message to the recruits about what it means to be a Seminole.

"I mean, it's home, man. You know where the feeling at," Dent said. "From when I came here it was a feeling more than the coaches or the commitment. It was like I just feel like I fit here. I know a lot of them feel like they fit here, so other than that, I'm cool with a lot of recruits though, so I feel like the class that coming in going to be great, the DB class."

