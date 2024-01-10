Key linebacker withdraws name from NCAA Transfer Portal, will return to FSU football

Following a busy week of additions from the NCAA Transfer Portal, Florida State football scored a big win in retaining a current player in the portal.

Linebacker DJ Lundy has withdrawn his name from the transfer portal and will to return to FSU for the 2024 season.

He posted the news on his X (formerly Twitter) Wednesday.

FOREVER a FSU Seminole, appreciation to all the schools who reached out but this is where I’m destined to be.. START to FINISH with the teammates and coaches I LOVE #NoleBlooded #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/6imULL7KQk — Dj Lundy (@djlundy01) January 10, 2024

Lundy entered the portal in December and later committed to Colorado. He made an official visit to Deion Sanders in Boulder, Colorado this past weekend, but had not officially signed.

With both starting linebackers Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach exhausting eligibility, the Seminoles were thin in the linebacker room and had yet to add a transfer at the position. Retaining the redshirt senior for next season is a major win for head coach Mike Norvell and his staff.

Lundy - who also played some fullback for FSU - finished with 54 tackles, six tackles for loss, two sacks, an interception in 2023, four pass breakups and a QB hit.

As a Seminole, he has played in 44 career games, racking up 183 tackles and 16.5 tackles for loss. He's also added three rushing touchdowns and a receiving touchdown as a fullback.

FSU has added seven players in the portal since Saturday and has nine in its class. The Seminoles are ranked top-5 in the transfer portal team rankings, per 247Sports.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

Marvin Jones Jr., DL, Redshirt sophomore - Georgia

DJ Uiagalelei, QB, Jr, Quarterback - Oregon State

Jalen Brown, Fr., Wide receiver - LSU

Earl Little Jr., R-Fr., Defensive back - Alabama

Grady Kelly, R-So., Defensive lineman - Colorado State

Jaylin Lucas, Jr., Running back - Indiana

Davonte Brown, 4th-Jr., Defensive back - Miami (FL)

Malik Benson, Jr., Wide receiver - Alabama

Tomiwa Durojaiye, R-Fr., Defensive lineman - West Virginia

Transfers out:

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore (Florida Atlantic)

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman:

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior (Arizona State)

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman (San Diego State)

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior (TCU)

Rodney Hill, RB, Redshirt freshman

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior (Oklahoma)

Malcolm Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman (Florida Atlantic)

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman (Louisiana Monroe)

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior (Appalachian State)

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman (Georgia Tech)

Tate Rodemaker, QB, Redshirt junior (Souther Miss)

Gilber Edmond, DE, Redshirt junior

Goldie Lawrence, WR, Freshman

NFL Draft declarations

Keon Coleman, WR, junior

Jaheim Bell, TE, Redshirt junior

Trey Benson, RB, Redshirt junior

Jarrian Jones, DB, Redshirt senior

Fabien Lovett, DL, Redshirt senior

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior:

Kalen Deloach, LB, Redshirt senior

D'Mitri Emmanuel, OL, Redshirt senior

Tatum Bethune, LB, Redshirt senior

Akeem Dent, DB, Senior

Renardo Green, DB, Senior

