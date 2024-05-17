Scottie Scheffler police report: Officer who tried to stop golfer 'transported to hospital'

Scheffler was released and returned to Valhalla in time for his second-round tee time

The police officer involved in the incident with Scottie Scheffler on Friday morning outside the entrance to Valhalla Golf Club was hospitalized with "pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee," according to Louisville Police.

Scheffler was arrested following an incident with an officer hours before his second-round tee time at the 2024 PGA Championship. He was not involved in a separate traffic incident outside Valhalla that resulted in the death of an employee of one of the tournament's vendors.

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving and disregarding signals from officers directing traffic. The charges include two misdemeanors, one violation and one felony (second-degree assault of a police officer).

According to the police report, the officer attempted to give Scheffler instructions but Scheffler did not comply and accelerated forward, dragging the officer to the ground.

From the Scottie Scheffler police report: the arresting officer, Bryan Gillis, says that Scheffler disobeyed his orders and then dragged him to the ground with his car causing injuries to the officer and his clothing. pic.twitter.com/oh5eOT0ZuY — Michael Eaves (@michaeleaves) May 17, 2024

"Detective Gillis was directing traffic into Gate 1 of the Valhalla Golf Course due to the road being closed in both directions from an earlier fatal collision. Listed subject was driving eastbound to gain access to the course. Subject pulled into the westbound lanes, where outbound traffic was flowing and to avoid backed up traffic.

"Detective Gillis was in the middle of the westbound lanes, in full LMPD uniform and a hi-visibility yellow reflective rain jacket. Detective Gillis stopped subject and attempted to give instructions. Subject refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging Detective Gillis to the ground. Detective Gillis suffered pain, swelling, and abrasions to his left wrist and knee. He was transported to the hospital for further medical treatment by emergency medical personnel.

"Detective Gillis' uniform pants, valued at approximately $80 were damaged beyond repair."

ESPN's Jeff Darlington, who broke the news of Scheffler being detained, reported earlier that "after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car, and Scheffler then stopped his vehicle at the entrance to Valhalla. The police officer then began to scream at Scheffler to get out of the car. When Scheffler exited the vehicle, the officer shoved Scheffler against the car and immediately placed him in handcuffs. He is now being detained in the back of a police car."

Breaking News: World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler has been detained by police in handcuffs after a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer into Valhalla Golf Club. The police officer attempted to attach himself to Scheffler’s car,… — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) May 17, 2024

Steve Romines, an attorney representing Scheffler, told reporters that Scheffler held out his media credential and was entering the golf course as players had been instructed to.

"Apparently, there had been a traffic accident, or maybe even a fatality down the road, and that had changed the traffic patterns, and he was unaware of that," Romines said. "I think the officer that was directing traffic was maybe not part of the event traffic detail and so that's where the miscommunication arose and that's why we're here."

"There are eyewitnesses that he did nothing wrong," Romines told WDRB.

Shortly before his scheduled second round 10:08 a.m. ET tee time, Scheffler released a statement about the incident.

"This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I'm hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today.

"Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective."

Scheffler began his round by hitting a birdie putt to move within four strokes of leader Xander Schauffele.