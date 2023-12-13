Florida State football linebacker announces intention to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida State football suffered another surprising loss to the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday evening.

Redshirt junior DJ Lundy announced on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he plans to enter the transfer portal.

"Nole Nation It’s always been my dream to play at FSU. It’s been a blessing to be able to play at this wonderful University. This decision hasn’t been easy but after much thought and prayer, I’ve decided that it will be best for my career to enter the transfer portal," Lundy tweeted.

It's a surprising announcement as Lundy was expected to be the top linebacker for the Seminoles in 2024 with both Tatum Bethune and Kalen DeLoach exhausting their eligibility.

Lundy was third on the team with 54 tackles last season, while also serving as a fullback for FSU during the past couple of seasons.

He was part of head coach Mike Norvell's first recruiting class in 2020 as a 3-star linebacker out of Ocilia, Georgia.

Lundy appeared in 45 games over the last four seasons with the Seminoles. He has 16.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, eight PBUs, a forced fumble and an interception to go along with 183 total tackles.

It is still possible Lundy will decide to return to FSU. Lundy is the 14th player to announce his intentions to enter the portal this offseason for the Seminoles. Defensive end Patrick Payton announced he intended to enter but never did.

This portal window runs from Dec. 4 to Jan 2. It has gone down from 45 days to 30 days this year.

FSU Football 2023 Winter Transfer Tracker

Transfers in:

No players at the moment.

Transfers out:

AJ Duffy, QB, Redshirt freshman

CJ Campbell, RB, Redshirt sophomore

Preston Daniel, TE, Redshirt junior

Dylan Brown-Turner, LB, Freshman

Markeston Douglas, TE, Redshirt Junior

Qae'shon Sapp, OL, Freshman

Daughtry Richardson, OL, Freshman

Ayobami Tifase, DL, Redshirt freshman

Bless Harris, OL, Redshirt senior

Thomas Shrader, OL, Redshirt junior

Malcom Ray, DT, Redshirt junior

Tyler Keltner, K, Redshirt senior

DJ Lundy, LB, Redshirt junior

NFL Draft declarations

Johnny Wilson, WR, Junior

