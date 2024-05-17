PGA Championship: Start of Round 2 delayed by more than an hour after fatal incident, Scottie Scheffler arrest

The PGA Championship's second round did not go off as scheduled on Friday morning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The second round of the PGA Championship got off to a late start on Friday after a very chaotic morning at Valhalla Golf Club.

Play was delayed for nearly 90 minutes on Friday morning due to a "serious accident" outside of the club that ended in a pedestrian fatality. Then, while trying to get around the accident so he could get to the course, top-ranked Scottie Scheffler was actually arrested by police.

Scheffler was booked on several charges and later released with just enough time so he could tee off to start his second round. Scheffler said the incident was based on a "big misunderstanding."

After almost 90 minutes, play at the PGA Championship then resumed. Rain is forecast for the Louisville area for virtually all of Friday, with the heaviest showers predicted for the morning.

Xander Schauffele currently leads the PGA Championship by three strokes after carding a brilliant, record-setting 9-under round on Thursday. He was slated to tee off at 1:18 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon, but it's uncertain now when he'll begin his second round.

Scheffler, despite his chaotic morning, ended up making a birdie on his opening hole. That moved him briefly to 5-under par, which was four shots behind Schauffele — who isn't set to tee off until Friday afternoon.