When is Kentucky Derby 2024? Horses, odds, field, post position, weather forecast and more

When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4, 2024.

What is the official 2024 Kentucky Derby post time? When is start time?

The official Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4. The 150th Run for the Roses will be race No. 12 of the 14-race slate.

Where is the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs.

Where is Churchill Downs?

Churchill Downs is located at 700 Central Ave., in Louisville, Kentucky.

2024 Kentucky Derby weather forecast for Louisville, KY

Currently, Louisville's NWS predicts a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 79 degrees.

How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby: Start time, channel, TV schedule, horses, odds

2024 Kentucky Derby track conditions at Churchill Downs

What channel is 2024 Kentucky Derby on?

The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on FanDuel TV, NBC and USA Network.

How to livestream the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Streaming options include the NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Catch all the horse racing action from Churchill Downs through multiple viewing platforms including FanDuel TV, NBC, NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com, Peacock and USA TV Network.

When does 2024 Kentucky Derby live coverage start?

Live coverage kicks off on FanDuel TV at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, May 4. NBC's broadcast will begin at 2:30 p.m.

What is the 2024 Kentucky Derby TV schedule?

10:30 a.m. – Noon ET; FanDuel TV.

Noon – 2:20 p.m. ET; USA, Peacock.

2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.

7:30 p.m. ET through the final race; FanDuel TV.

How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby has 20 horses lined up for the race each year.

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses in the field

Sierra Leone snorts into the face of a handler while the colt is bathed on the backside of Churchill Downs Monday morning, Sierra Leone is currently the favorite for the 150th Kentucky Derby. The colt was sold for $2.3 million, the highest-priced yearling at the Fasig-Tipton Saratoga yearling sale. He won this year's Toyota Bluegrass Stakes in Keeneland. April 21, 2024.

The field is still being determined and courier-journal.com offers a list of horses projected to make the starting lineup for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Here's a look:

2024 Kentucky Derby post positions

Here's a list of the post positions, trainers and jockeys for the 150th Running of the Roses at the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Kentucky Derby 2024 odds

Here is a look at current 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, according to cbssports.com:

PRG # HORSE ODDS 1 Dornoch 20-1 2 Sierra Leone 3-1 3 Mystik Dan 20-1 4 Catching Freedom 8-1 5 Catalytic 30-1 6 Just Steel 20-1 7 Honor Marie 20-1 8 Just a Touch 10-1 9 Encino SCRATCHED 10 T O Password (JPN) 30-1 11 Forever Young (JPN) 10-1 12 Track Phantom 20-1 13 West Saratoga 50-1 14 Endlessly 30-1 15 Domestic Product 30-1 16 Grand Mo the First 50-1 17 Fierceness 5-2 18 Stronghold 20-1 19 Resilience 20-1 20 Society Man 50-1 21 Epic Ride 30-1

How to place a bet at the Kentucky Derby 2024?

Why your 2024 Kentucky Derby pick is wrong?

Reporter Jason Frakes breaks down why each horse can and can't win the Kentucky Derby. You're welcome.

2024 Kentucky Derby predictions: Who will win at Churchill Downs?

Here is a look at this year's expert picks to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Are they picking Sierra Leone, Fierceness or Just a Touch? Perhaps another horse has grabbed experts' attention.

Who is singing Kentucky Derby 2024 national anthem?

Wynona Judd will be singing the national anthem for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

How much is the Kentucky Derby 2024 purse?

The Kentucky Derby will feature a record $5 million purse, Churchill Downs announced Jan. 10, 2024.

Kentucky Derby 2024 trophy

Who is the 2024 Kentucky Derby Festival Queen?

Ankita Nair is the Kentucky Derby Festival Queen leading up to the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby on Saturday, May 4.

How much are Kentucky Derby 2024 tickets?

Tickets for the 150th Run for the Roses will run as follows:

To find Derby tickets, you can visit kentuckyderby.com/tickets.

2024 Kentucky Derby menu for 150th running

Several food items and drinks will be available at Churchill Downs specifically for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Visit visit kentuckyderby.com/official-derby-menu for what to expect.

Kentucky Derby 2024 fashion: what to wear

Looking for the latest in Kentucky Derby fashion tips? Courier-Journal reporter Kirby Adams has everything you need to know about what to wear from fascinators to blazers in her fashion guide. Visit kentuckyderby.com/style-guide/ for the digital version.

Kentucky Derby party tips: how to make a mint julep

Kentucky Derby 2024 party tips: how to set up an Old Fashioned bar

2024 Kentucky Derby map of events

Kentucky Derby season means plenty of activities and fun for all around Louisville. Visit courier-journal.com for a map of more than 50+ events taking place around the area.

2024 Kentucky Derby restaurants

Looking to try something new at this year's Kentucky Derby? Try one of these 7 new Louisville restaurants while you're in town.

2024 Kentucky Derby brunch

Several local venues will host Kentucky Derby-themed brunches leading up to the event. Visit courier-journal.com for a list of locations.

2024 Kentucky Derby horse name generator

Who won the Kentucky Derby 2023?

Mage was last year's Kentucky Derby winner.

Mage and jockey Javier Castellano rallied from the back of the pack, finishing the 1-and-1/4-miles in 2:01.57. The horses were six-wide off the final turn when Mage − at 15-1 odds − pushed past Two Phil’s to win by a length down the stretch.

