Kentucky Derby 2024 is almost here! When is start time? What channel to watch? Livestream?

The Kentucky Derby's 150th Run for the Roses is just one week away.

Not able to make it to Churchill Downs? No problem.

Kentucky Derby Week 2024: Ticket prices, stakes races, more at Churchill Downs

Here's what you need to know to watch the Kentucky Derby:

When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4, 2024.

A horse and rider leave the track as the rising sun illuminates the clouds at dawn on the backside of Churchill Downs.

What is the official 2024 Kentucky Derby post time?

The official Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4. The 150th Run for the Roses will be race No. 12 of the 14-race slate.

What channel is 2024 Kentucky Derby on?

The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on FanDuel TV, NBC and USA TV Network.

How to livestream the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Streaming options include the NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Catch all the horse racing action from Churchill Downs through multiple viewing platforms including FanDuel TV, NBC, NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com, Peacock and USA TV Network.

When does 2024 Kentucky Derby live coverage start?

Live coverage kicks off on FanDuel TV at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, May 4.

What is the 2024 Kentucky Derby TV schedule?

10:30 a.m. – Noon ET; FanDuel TV.

Noon – 2:20 p.m. ET; USA, Peacock.

2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.

7:30 p.m. ET through the final race; FanDuel TV.

How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby has 20 horses lined up for the race each year.

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses

The field is still being determined and courier-journal.com offers a list of horses projected to make the starting lineup for the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Here's a look:

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2024 Kentucky Derby: How to watch TV, livestream? When is start time?