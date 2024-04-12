Deterministic trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Deterministic is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Deterministic will enter the Kentucky Derby off an eighth-place finish in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct. He currently ranks 16th on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 50.

Deterministic

Deterministic and jockey Joel Rosario won the Grade 3 Gotham on March 2 at Aqueduct.

Color: Dark bay/brown

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Liam’s Map

Dam: Giulio’s Jewel, by Speightstown

Price tag: $625,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Owners: St. Elias Stable (Vincent Viola), Ken Langone, Steven Duncker, Vicarage Stable. St Elias is 1 for 4 in the Derby, winning with Always Dreaming in 2017. First Derby for the others.

Trainer: Christophe Clement, first Derby.

Jockey: TBA

Record: 2-0-0 in three starts

Career earnings: $237,750

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 50 (No. 16)

Last race: Eighth in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct

Running style: Midpack

Notes: Deterministic’s status for the Kentucky Derby is tenuous at best following his disappointing finish in the Wood Memorial. He had started his career with two victories, including the Grade 3 Gotham on March 2 at Aqueduct. … Joel Rosario has ridden Deterministic in all three of his races but is expected to have the mount on Track Phantom in the Kentucky Derby. … Clement has been one of the top trainers in the United States for more than 30 years but never has competed in the Kentucky Derby. Two of his most successful horses were Gio Ponti and Tonalist.

What they’re saying: “He’s a very athletic kind of horse, the most beautiful mover,” Clement said before the Wood. “He barely touches the ground and moves like a cat. He’s good mentally, too.”

