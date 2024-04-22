Epic Ride trainer, jockey, owner, record and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Epic Ride is on the bubble to make it into the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Epic Ride is hopeful to make the Kentucky Derby off a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland. He currently ranks 21st on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 35, needing one defection to make the 20-horse field.

Epic Ride

Epic Ride and jockey Adam Beschizza, racing here at Turfway Park, are hopeful to make it into the Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Blame

Dam: Pick a Time, by Gio Ponti

Price tag: $160,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Owner: Welch Racing, first Derby.

Trainer: John Ennis, first Derby.

Jockey: Adam Beschizza, 0 for 1 in Derby. Finished seventh with Enforceable in 2020.

Record: 2-2-1 in five starts

Career earnings: $253,166

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 35 (No. 21)

Last race: Third in Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Epic Ride never has raced outside of Kentucky, his first four races coming at Turfway Park before the Blue Grass at Keeneland. That was his first race on dirt. … Epic Ride won the Leonatus Stakes at Turfway on Feb. 2 before a second-place finish behind Encino in the John Battaglia on March 2. … Ennis is a native of Ireland and took out his trainer’s license in 2012. He previously was an exercise rider, including for Hall of Famer Wise Dan.

What they’re saying: “I would love if we could get into the Derby because I think he’s entitled to have a shot,” Ennis said. “Let’s see what happens. He’s a lovely horse, and he’s going to be a nice horse later in the year.”

