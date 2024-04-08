T O Password trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

T O Password is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

T O Password will enter the Kentucky Derby off a victory in the Fukuryu Stakes on March 23 at Nakayama. He earned his bid through the Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby.

T O Password

T O Password and jockey Katsuma Sameshima won the Fukuryu Stakes on March 23 in Japan

Color: Bay

Bred in: Japan

Sire: Copano Rickey

Dam: T O Rachel, by King Kamehameha

Price tag: N/A

Owner: Tomoya Ozasa, first Derby

Trainer: Daisuke Takayanagi, first Derby

Jockey: Kazushi Kimura, 0 for 1 in Derby. Finished 12th on Mandarin Hero in 2023.

Record: 2-0-0 in two starts

Career earnings: $163,339

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: N/A (earned berth through Japan Road to the Kentucky Derby)

Last race: Won Fukuryu Stakes on March 23 at Nakayama

Running style: Won Fukuryu in front-running fashion

Notes: T O Password looks to join Forever Young as the fifth and sixth Japan-breds to run in the Kentucky Derby in recent years, starting with Master Fencer (sixth) in 2019. Two competed in last year’s Run for the Roses, with Derma Sotogake finishing sixth and Mandarin Hero 12th. … Katsuma Sameshima rode T O Password to victory in the Fukuryu Stakes, but Kimura has been selected to ride in the Kentucky Derby. Kimura has been the top jockey at Woodbine in Toronto the past three years. … The “T O” in T O Password’s name is a nod to owner Tomoya Ozasa, his initials. … Only once has a horse with just two career starts prior to the Kentucky Derby won the race — Leonatus in 1883.

What they’re saying: “I am very excited to be riding in the Derby again,” Kimura said “I’d like to thank the connections of T O Password for this great opportunity. Hopefully, we can make this a memorable day for the entire team.”

Jason Frakes

