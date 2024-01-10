2024 Kentucky Derby to feature record $5 million purse. Here are payouts for 150th running

This year’s 150th running of the Kentucky Derby will feature a record purse of $5 million, Churchill Downs announced Wednesday.

The purse reflects a $2 million increase over the Derby’s $3 million purse since 2019.

“These record purse increases are a symbol of the health of horse racing in Kentucky,” said Bill Carstanjen, CEO of Churchill Downs Incorporated. “Churchill Downs Incorporated’s over $1 billion investment into live and historical horse racing in Kentucky over the last five years has meaningfully strengthened the entire Kentucky Derby Week and year-round racing program.”

The purse for the Kentucky Derby has seen a steady increase over the past three decades. From 1996-2004, the purse was $1 million. It was increased to $2 million in 2005.

Payouts for this year’s Derby — set for May 4 — will be $3.1 million to the winner, $1 million to the runner-up, $500,000 to third place, $250,000 to fourth place and $150,000 to fifth place.

Churchill Downs announced a 50-stakes schedule for the 2024 Spring Meet that will run April 27-June 30. The 50 stakes will be worth a total of $25.6 million, up 25% from last year’s $20.5 million mark.

The Kentucky Oaks, scheduled for May 3, received a $250,000 boost from $1.25 million to $1.5 million. It’s the nation’s richest race for 3-year-old fillies.

Churchill Downs’ stable area is set to reopen March 19, with the first day of training on the main dirt track set for March 22.

