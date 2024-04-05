Track Phantom trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse
Track Phantom is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.
Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.
The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.
Track Phantom will enter the Kentucky Derby off a fourth-place finish in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds. He currently ranks fifth on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 70.
Track Phantom
Color: Bay
Bred in: Kentucky
Sire: Quality Road
Dam: Miss Sunset, by Into Mischief
Price tag: $500,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale
Owners: L and N Racing (Lee Levinson), Clark Brewster, Jerry Caroom, Breeze Easy (Mike Hall). L and N is 0 for 1 in the Derby, finishing second with Lookin At Lee (2017). It’s the first Derby for Brewster, Caroom and Breeze Easy.
Trainer: Steve Asmussen, 0 for 25 in Derby. Three second-place finishes with Nehro (2011), Lookin At Lee (2017) and Epicenter (2022).
Jockey: Joel Rosario, 1 for 12 in Derby. Won with Orb in 2013.
Record: 3-2-1 in seven starts
Career earnings: $405,000
Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 70 (No. 5)
Last race: Fourth in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds
Running style: Front-runner
Notes: Track Phantom never had finished out of the money in his first six starts — going 3-2-1 — before his fourth-place finish in the Louisiana Derby. He led with a furlong to go before fading. … Track Phantom broke his maiden last November in his third race at Churchill Downs. … Asmussen ranks sixth all-time with 25 Derby starters but is the only one in the group without a victory. … Co-owner Clark Brewster is a lawyer for Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert.
What they’re saying: “He ran very nice out there,” Rosario said after the Louisiana Derby. “I don’t know if it was the distance. It looked like it was a comfortable pace. He was relaxed and he gave me a kick, but the others came strong at the end. Sometimes it’s hard to tell, but maybe he got tired at the end.”
