Kentucky Derby 2024: Odds, post positions, horses, how to watch, live updates from the 150th Run for the Roses

A general view of roses in the winner's circle with the Twin Spires in the background before the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 7th, 2022, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The 150th Kentucky Derby is here as the paddock is full for the 2024 edition of the Run for the Roses. This year's edition of the first leg of the Triple Crown features a massive favorite in Fierceness, who comes to Churchill Downs fresh off a 13 1/2 length victory in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. Catalytic and Grand Mo the First, which ran second and third at Gulfstream, are in a nearly full Derby field that features 21 horses, none of which will be brought by legendary trainer Bob Baffert, who's still suspended at the track after his horse, and initial 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test.

How to watch the 150th Kentucky Derby

The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live on NBC, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The Derby can be streamed here, as well as on Peacock.

Post time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET.

Stay with Yahoo Sports for all of the updates, pageantry and party from Louisville, Ky., and the 150th Kentucky Derby.