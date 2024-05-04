Kentucky Derby 2024: Odds, post positions, horses, how to watch, live updates from the 150th Run for the Roses

The 150th Kentucky Derby is here as the paddock is full for the 2024 edition of the Run for the Roses. This year's edition of the first leg of the Triple Crown features a massive favorite in Fierceness, who comes to Churchill Downs fresh off a 13 1/2 length victory in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. Catalytic and Grand Mo the First, which ran second and third at Gulfstream, are in a nearly full Derby field that features 21 horses, none of which will be brought by legendary trainer Bob Baffert, who's still suspended at the track after his horse, and initial 2021 Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit, failed a post-race drug test.
How to watch the 150th Kentucky Derby
The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast live on NBC, with coverage starting at 2:30 p.m. ET.
The Derby can be streamed here, as well as on Peacock.
Post time for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby is 6:57 p.m. ET.
Stay with Yahoo Sports for all of the updates, pageantry and party from Louisville, Ky., and the 150th Kentucky Derby.
Live2 updates
Featured
Yahoo Sports Staff
2024 Kentucky Derby Odds
Last updated 2:30 p.m. ET
Dornoch, 22-1
Sierra Leone, 5-1
Mystik Dan, 15-1
Catching Freedom, 7-1
Catalytic, 32-1
Just Steel, 25-1
Honor Marie, 12-1
Just a Touch, 10-1
Encino (scratched)
T O Password, 49-1
Forever Young, 6-1
Track Phantom, 40-1
West Saratoga, 23-1
Endlessly, 48-1
Domestic Product, 28-1
Grand Mo the First, 44-1
Fierceness, 7/2
Stronghold, 34-1
Resilience, 29-1
Society Man, 47-1
Epic Ride, 46-1
Yahoo Sports Staff
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been a regular at the Kentucky Derby for years and 2024 is no different for the future Hall of Fame QB who is expected to be ready for OTAs this summer, coming of a season-ending Achilles' injury he suffered on the first drive of the season in 2023.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman talk about the bee-delay game in Arizona, the Twins winning 10 games in a row, the incredible city connect uniforms released by the Rays, conduct a standings draft and give their good, bad and Uggla for this week.