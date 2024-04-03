Fierceness trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse
Fierceness is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.
Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.
The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.
Fierceness will enter the Kentucky Derby off a victory in the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30. He currently ranks first on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 136.
Fierceness
Color: Bay
Bred in: Kentucky
Sire: City of Light
Dam: Nonna Bella, by Stay Thirsty
Price tag: Homebred
Owner: Repole Stable (Mike Repole). Repole is 0 for 7 in the Derby, his best finish coming with Mo Donegal (fifth) in 2022.
Trainer: Todd Pletcher. He has a record 64 starters in the Derby, winning with Super Saver (2010) and Always Dreaming (2017).
Jockey: John Velazquez. He’s 3 for 25 in the Derby, winning with Animal Kingdom (2011), Always Dreaming (2017) and Authentic (2020).
Record: 3-0-1 in five starts
Career earnings: $1,703,850
Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 136 (No. 1)
Last race: Won Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream by 13 ½ lengths over Catalytic
Running style: Near the front early
Notes: For the second straight year, Repole and Pletcher have a Florida Derby winner who could be the morning-line favorite for the Kentucky Derby. Last year, Florida Derby winner Forte was scratched 10 hours before the Kentucky Derby because of a veterinarian’s concerns about a bruised right front foot. … Fierceness is looking to become just the third Breeders’ Cup Juvenile winner to go on and win the Kentucky Derby, joining Street Sense (2006-07) and Nyquist (2015-16). … Nonna Bella, the dam of Fierceness and owned by Repole, was 2-0-1 in five career starts from 2017-18. Both of her wins came at Gulfstream Park.
What they’re saying: “That was a pretty awesome performance,” Pletcher said after the Florida Derby romp. “That’s what we see in the mornings when we breeze him, a special talent. That’s why it was so perplexing his two races that he didn't run brilliantly. He’s three times brilliant and two times has had off days.”
