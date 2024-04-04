Forever Young trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Forever Young is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Forever Young will enter the Kentucky Derby off a victory in the Group 2 UAE Derby on March 30 at Meydan. He currently ranks third on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 100.

Forever Young

Forever Young and jockey Ryusei Sakai race past Auto Bahn to win Saturday's UAE Derby at Meydan Racecourse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Japan

Sire: Real Steel

Dam: Forever Darling, by Congrats

Price tag: $720,603 at 2022 Japan Horse Racing Association Select Yearling and Foal Sale

Owner: Susumu Fujita, first Derby.

Trainer: Yoshito Yahagi, first Derby.

Jockey: Ryusei Sakai, first Derby.

Record: 5-0-0 in five starts

Career earnings: $2,049,451

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 100 (No. 3)

Last race: Won Group 2 UAE Derby on March 30 at Meydan by 2 lengths over Auto Bahn

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Forever Young would be the fifth Japan-bred to run in the Kentucky Derby in recent years, starting with Master Fencer (sixth) in 2019. Two competed in last year’s Run for the Roses, with Derma Sotogake finishing sixth and Mandarin Hero 12th. … It was an emotional UAE Derby victory for Yahahgi, whose father died in Japan just hours before the race. “My teacher, mentor and father passed away this morning, and I want to dedicate this win to him,” Yahagi said. … Horses coming from the UAE Derby are 0 for 19 all-time in the Kentucky Derby. The best finish came from Master of Hounds, who was fifth in 2011.

What they’re saying: “Of course it will be very difficult to manage the horse’s condition (traveling) from Dubai to Kentucky, but I really believe my team will be able to get him in good order,” Yahagi said after the UAE Derby victory.

