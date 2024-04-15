Ahead of Kentucky Derby 150, we want to know your favorite Run for the Roses memories

Everyone has a favorite Kentucky Derby memory.

Mine is a tie between two.

There was Derby 144 in 2018, when I celebrated completing my master's program at the Missouri School of Journalism by taking my little brother, Max, to Churchill Downs — just for us to get drenched by a record 3.15 inches of rain in the infield.

Then, there was last year's Derby 149, my first writing on location for The Courier Journal.

I got to watch the Run for the Roses from the turf track. I could have joined in on jockey Javier Castellano's group hug with his family after he rode Mage to victory. And when I left Churchill that night, I thought to myself, "I have the best job in the world."

Now that I've shared, it's your turn.

To celebrate Derby 150, The Courier Journal is compiling readers' most-cherished memories from the first Saturday in May for a story publishing during the buildup to the race.

From your first trip to Churchill on Derby Day to the long (and sometimes eventful) journey home from the track after one-too-many mint juleps to a get-together with loved ones in Louisville or abroad that stands out above the rest, please help us document the history of "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports" by filling out the form below.

Note: Submissions will be edited for length and clarity.

Reach Louisville men's basketball reporter Brooks Holton at bholton@gannett.com and follow him on X at @brooksHolton.

