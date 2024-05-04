What channel is the Kentucky Derby on today? Start time, how to watch, TV schedule, horses, odds

Today is the day for horse racing fans, as the Kentucky Derby's 150th Run for the Roses is finally here.

If Churchill Downs isn't in your Saturday plans but you still placed a bet, chances are you're looking for a way to watch the race.

Here's what you need to know to watch the Kentucky Derby:

When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Jockey Javier Castellano aboard Mage tosses a rose to people in the Winner's Circle after the two won the 149th Kentucky Derby Saturday at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Trainer is Gustavo Delgado. May, 6, 2023.

When is 2024 Kentucky Derby post time?

The official Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4. The 150th Run for the Roses will be race No. 12 of the 14-race slate.

What channel is 2024 Kentucky Derby on?

The Kentucky Derby will be broadcast on FanDuel TV, NBC and USA TV Network.

How to livestream the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Streaming options include the NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com and Peacock.

How to watch the 2024 Kentucky Derby

Catch all the horse racing action from Churchill Downs through multiple viewing platforms including FanDuel TV, NBC, NBC Sports app (Apple Store/Google Play), NBCSports.com, Peacock and USA TV Network.

When does 2024 Kentucky Derby live coverage start?

Live coverage kicks off on FanDuel TV at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, May 4.

What is the 2024 Kentucky Derby TV schedule?

10:30 a.m. – Noon ET; FanDuel TV.

Noon – 2:20 p.m. ET; USA, Peacock.

2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. ET; NBC, Peacock.

7:30 p.m. ET through the final race; FanDuel TV.

How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby has 20 horses lined up for the race each year.

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses in the field

Here's a look at the field for the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Kentucky Derby 2024 odds

Here is a look at current 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, according to cbssports.com:

PRG # HORSE ODDS 1 Dornoch 20-1 2 Sierra Leone 3-1 3 Mystik Dan 20-1 4 Catching Freedom 8-1 5 Catalytic 30-1 6 Just Steel 20-1 7 Honor Marie 20-1 8 Just a Touch 10-1 9 Encino SCRATCHED 10 T O Password (JPN) 30-1 11 Forever Young (JPN) 10-1 12 Track Phantom 20-1 13 West Saratoga 50-1 14 Endlessly 30-1 15 Domestic Product 30-1 16 Grand Mo the First 50-1 17 Fierceness 5-2 18 Stronghold 20-1 19 Resilience 20-1 20 Society Man 50-1 21 Epic Ride 30-1

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby: What time and channel? Live stream?