Grand Mo the First trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Grand Mo the First is on the bubble to be eligible for the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Grand Mo the First is hopeful to enter the Kentucky Derby off a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30. He currently ranks 21st on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 40, needing one defection to make the 20-horse field.

Grand Mo the First

Grand Mo the First and jockey Emisael Jaramillo win a race on Sept. 1 at Gulfstream Park.

Color: Dark bay/brown

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Uncle Mo

Dam: Lilies So Fair, by Giant’s Causeway

Price tag: $135,000 at 2022 Fasig-Tipton Kentucky Fall Yearling Sale

Owner: Granpollo Stable, first Derby

Trainer: Victor Barboza Jr., first Derby

Jockey: Emisael Jaramillo, 0 for 1 in Derby. Finished 18th on Majesto in 2016.

Record: 2-0-4 in six starts

Career earnings: $214,650

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 40 (No. 21)

Last race: Third in Grade 1 Florida Derby on March 30 at Gulfstream Park

Running style: Stalker

Notes: After opening his career with back-to-back victories at Gulfstream Park last summer, Grand Mo the First has finished third in four straight races, including the Grade 3 Zuma Beach last October at Santa Anita and the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9. … Jaramillo rode Grand Mo the First in his first three races and also in the Florida Derby. … Sire Uncle Mo was the 2-year-old champion in 2010 but missed the 2011 Kentucky Derby because of a liver disease. He returned to racing later in 2011 and won the Grade 2 Kelso at Belmont.

What they’re saying: “It’s been a dream since I was a child in Venezuela,” Barboza said of running in the Kentucky Derby. “Every year, I watched the Kentucky Derby.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2024 horse Grand Mo the First trainer, owner and record