Encino out of Kentucky Derby 2024. Epic Ride in field for 150th running at Churchill Downs

Lexington Stakes winner Encino has been scratched from Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

With Encino out of the race, Epic Ride will draw in from the also-eligible list and take the No. 20 spot in the starting gate.

The Daily Racing Form reported Encino has a soft-tissue strain in his right front leg.

Trainer Brad Cox told the Daily Racing form that Encino was vanned to Rood and Riddle Hospital in Lexington, where X-rays were negative.

“Obviously, the timing of it is not good, but we’ll be fine,” Cox said. “I think it’s something we can back off, give him some time and have a fresh horse in 30 days.”

Encino worked Saturday at Churchill Downs, going five furlongs in 59.20 seconds. After the workout, Cox said Encino’s impressive performance was the difference in entering the Kentucky Derby instead of waiting for the Preakness on May 18 in Baltimore.

Encino is 3-1-0 in four career starts for Godolphin. Cox still has two other horses entered in the Kentucky Derby: Louisiana Derby winner Catching Freedom and Blue Grass Stakes runner-up Just a Touch.

Epic Ride, trained by John Ennis, will enter the Kentucky Derby off a third-place finish in the Grade 1 Blue Grass on April 6 at Keeneland. He has a 2-2-1 record in five career starts.

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

Kentucky Derby 150: Here's why each horse can or can't win this year's race

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Epic Ride in Kentucky Derby field; Lexington Stakes winner Encino out