Domestic Product trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Domestic Product is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Domestic Product will enter the Kentucky Derby off a victory in the Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9. He currently ranks 10th on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 60.

Domestic Product

Domestic Product, trained by Chad Brown is a contender for the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

Color: Dark bay/brown

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Practical Joke

Dam: Goods and Services, by Paynter

Price tag: Homebred

Owner: Klaravich Stables (Seth Klarman), 0 for 3 in Derby. Best finish was fifth with Practical Joke in 2017.

Trainer: Chad Brown, 0 for 7 in Derby. Best finish was second with Good Magic in 2018.

Jockey: Tyler Gaffalione, 0 for 6 in Derby. Best finish was seventh with War of Will in 2019.

Record: 2-1-0 in five starts

Career earnings: $314,200

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 60 (No. 10)

Last race: Won Grade 3 Tampa Bay Derby on March 9

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Domestic Product broke his maiden at Aqueduct last October and has progressed in three stakes since then, finishing seventh in the Grade 2 Remsen and second in the Grade 3 Holy Bull before the Tampa Bay Derby score. … Brown had considered one more prep race after the Tampa Bay Derby but ultimately decided his horse had enough seasoning to enter the Kentucky Derby after what will be an eight-week layoff. No horse since 1922 has won the Kentucky Derby after more than a seven-week layoff. … Winless in the Derby, Klaravich has won the Preakness twice with Cloud Computing (2017) and Early Voting (2022).

What they’re saying: “He showed a lot of heart after getting bumped by, and he showed a lot of perseverance,” Brown said after the Tampa Bay Derby. “He got good seasoning today. He had to rate and he was pulling a little bit off a slow pace, and I was really impressed with his heart and the fact he got his nose down on the wire. I think this race will serve him well moving forward. That’s why I wanted to run him here because he needed a race like this for a little more experience and a little more seasoning.”

