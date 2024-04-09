Stronghold trainer, jockey, owner, record and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Stronghold is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Stronghold will enter the Kentucky Derby off a victory in the Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 6. He currently ranks fourth on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 125.

Stronghold

Stronghold and jockey Antonio Fresu win the Santa Anita Derby on April 6 at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Ghostzapper

Dam: Spectator, by Jimmy Creed

Price tag: Homebred

Owners: Eric and Sharon Waller, first Derby

Trainer: Philip D’Amato, first Derby

Jockey: Antonio Fresu, first Derby

Record: 3-3-0 in six starts

Career earnings: $827,200

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 125 (No. 4)

Last race: Won Grade 1 Santa Anita Derby on April 6 by a neck over Imagination

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Stronghold got his racing start in Kentucky before heading west. He was second in his debut at Ellis Park on Aug. 27 before breaking his maiden Oct. 1 at Churchill Downs. He’s 2 for 2 as a 3-year-old, having won the Grade 3 Sunland Park Derby on Feb. 18. … Partially a result of the suspension of Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, Stronghold is the only California-based horse expected to enter the Kentucky Derby. … Spectator, Stronghold’s dam, was 3-1-1 in nine career starts from 2017-19. She was second behind Midnight Bisou in the 2018 Santa Anita Oaks.

What they’re saying: “We were definitely hoping to get on the winning end here,” D’Amato said after the Santa Anita Derby. “I think this was a great education for him and a nice test that he’s going to need to win a race like the Kentucky Derby.”

