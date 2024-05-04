Who will win 2024 Kentucky Derby? Betting guide to horses in field, odds, picks, predictions
The Kentucky Derby's 150th Run for the Roses is finally here!
Here is your guide to all things Kentucky Derby including getting to know your horses, the jockeys, the post position, the track conditions, the odds, the predictions and more.
What time is Kentucky Derby 2024? Horses, odds, field, post position, weather forecast and more
Here's what you need to know:
How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?
The Kentucky Derby has 20 horses lined up for the race each year.
Kentucky Derby 2024 horses in the field
Here's a look at the field for the 2024 Kentucky Derby:
Kentucky Derby track conditions: What to know from sloppy to heavy on dirt, turf
Kentucky Derby 2024 odds
Here is a look at current 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, according to cbssports.com:
PRG #
HORSE
ODDS
1
Dornoch
20-1
2
Sierra Leone
3-1
3
Mystik Dan
20-1
4
Catching Freedom
8-1
5
Catalytic
30-1
6
Just Steel
20-1
7
Honor Marie
20-1
8
Just a Touch
10-1
9
Encino
10
T O Password (JPN)
30-1
11
Forever Young (JPN)
10-1
12
Track Phantom
20-1
13
West Saratoga
50-1
14
Endlessly
30-1
15
Domestic Product
30-1
16
Grand Mo the First
50-1
17
Fierceness
5-2
18
Stronghold
20-1
19
Resilience
20-1
20
Society Man
50-1
21
Epic Ride
30-1
2024 Kentucky Derby contenders
Kentucky Derby bettors seem to have Sierra Leone and Fierceness making the Kentucky Derby a two-horse race, according to reporter Jason Frakes, but he as four contenders who can knock off the favorites on May 4. Why he thinks Just A Touch, Forever Young, Catching Freedom and Honor Marie are horses to watch.
How to watch 2024 Kentucky Derby: Start time, channel, TV schedule, horses, odds
2024 Kentucky Derby jockeys
Reporter Brooks Holton breaks down each horse's jockey, providing background for each racer. Visit courier-journal.com to get to know each horse's jockey.
2024 Kentucky Derby track conditions at Churchill Downs
Find out today's latest Churchill Downs track conditions and learn what each track condition term means by visiting courier-journal.com.
2024 Kentucky Derby predictions: Who will win at Churchill Downs?
Here is a look at this year's expert picks to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Are they picking Sierra Leone, Fierceness or Just a Touch? Perhaps another horse has grabbed experts' attention.
Plus, visit courier-journal.com to see who the staff is picking to win the race.
Why your 2024 Kentucky Derby pick is wrong?
Reporter Jason Frakes breaks down why each horse can and can't win the Kentucky Derby. You're welcome.
Downloadable 2024 Kentucky Derby betting guide for Churchill Downs
Visit courier-journal.com for the downloadable Kentucky Derby betting guide.
How to place a bet at the Kentucky Derby 2024
Here's a quick video to show what you need to know to place a bet for the Kentucky Derby:
When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?
The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4, 2024.
What is the official 2024 Kentucky Derby post time? When does it start?
The official Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4. The 150th Run for the Roses will be race No. 12 of the 14-race slate.
Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Kentucky Derby 2024 odds: Guide to horses, field, picks, post positions