Catching Freedom trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse
Catching Freedom is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.
Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.
The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.
Catching Freedom will enter the Kentucky Derby off a victory in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds. He currently ranks second on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 125.
Catching Freedom
Color: Bay
Bred in: Kentucky
Sire: Constitution
Dam: Catch My Drift, by Pioneerof the Nile
Price tag: $575,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale
Owner: Albaugh Family Stables (Dennis Albaugh). Albaugh is 0 for 6 in the Derby, the best finish coming with Angel of Empire (third) in 2023.
Trainer: Brad Cox. He is 1 for 9 in the Derby, winning via disqualification with Mandaloun in 2021.
Jockey: Flavien Prat. He is 1 for 6 in the Derby, winning via disqualification with Country House in 2019.
Record: 3-0-1 in five starts
Career earnings: $877,350
Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 125 (No. 2)
Last race: Won Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds by a length over Honor Marie.
Running style: Closer
Notes: Catching Freedom won his maiden race Oct. 1 at Churchill Downs and opened his 3-year-old season Jan. 1 with a victory in the Smarty Jones at Oaklawn Park. After a third-place finish Feb. 17 in the Grade 2 Risen Star at Fair Grounds — behind Sierra Leone and Track Phantom — Catching Freedom bounced back to win the Louisiana Derby. … In five races, Catching Freedom has used four different jockeys — Florent Geroux (two), Cristian Torres, Luis Saez and Prat, who got the victory in the Louisiana Derby. … Albaugh mortgaged his own home to start his own pesticide company. He operates the stable with racing manager Jason Loutsch.
What they’re saying: “He needed pretty much the entire stretch to get there, and I am very proud of the effort,” Cox said after Catching Freedom’s rally from last to first in the Louisiana Derby. “We’ll make sure he is happy and healthy. … He broke his maiden (at Churchill Downs), so he knows the place. Hopefully he can have a great six weeks and a big run the first Saturday in May.”
Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.
How many horses have won Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont
This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2024 horse Catching Freedom trainer, jockey and record