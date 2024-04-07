Trainers, jockeys and records: What to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horses

As the field for the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs comes together, we will introduce you to each of the thoroughbred horses expected to enter the Run for the Roses.

Spots for the Kentucky Derby are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Before you place your bets on which horses will win, place and show at the 150th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs, click on the links below to learn about the thoroughbreds set to run.

Fierceness

Catching Freedom

Forever Young

Endlessly

Track Phantom

Domestic Product

West Saratoga

Just Steel

