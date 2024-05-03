Kentucky Derby track conditions confusing? What to know from sloppy to heavy on dirt, turf

The Kentucky Derby's 150th Run for the Roses is one day away and the May 4 weather forecast calls for rain.

So what does that mean for track conditions at Churchill Downs? What do each of the track conditions mean?

When is 2024 Kentucky Derby date, time?: What to know horses, post position, odds, tickets

Here's your guide to track conditions at Churchill Down for the 2024 Kentucky Derby.

What race track is hosting the 2024 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs.

What are current track conditions at Churchill Downs ahead of 2024 Kentucky Derby ?

The latest track conditions as of 10:03 a.m. ET Friday, May 3, 2024, had some races moving from dirt to turf, according to equibase.com. The dirt track is considered "sloppy" and the turf track is "yielding."

LIVE UPDATES: Churchill Downs sees 'sloppy' conditions on morning of Kentucky Oaks

Kentucky Derby 2024 track conditions defined

Here are the definitions for track conditions, according to twinspires.com.

Get to know terms for track conditions ahead of the 2024 Kentucky Derby race at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Dirt track conditions for Churchill Downs

Fast (FT): Fast describes a dry track and doesn't reflect the speed of a racetrack. A fast track usually produces slow times, while a wet track is likely to create fast times.

Good (GD): This is a nearly fast track that is drying out after rainfall.

Wet Fast (WF): Water on the track has yet to sink in to the base and remains standing on the course after rain.

Sloppy (SY): The track has moisture in the base of the surface and is similar to a wet fast track.

Muddy (MY): This term refers to a track base that is meaningfully wet.

Heavy (HY): Rain causes the track to be slow and tiring. This term is rarely used these days.

Slow (SL): The track continues to have moisture in the base but has some surface drying.

Frozen (FZ): Cold temperatures have casued some of the dirt to begin freezing. This term is hardly ever used today.

Sealed ⒮: Used to indicate a dirt track compacted by machinery to seal out moisture and reduce the amount of water reaching the base in conjunction with off-track labels. For example, “sloppy (sealed)” or “wet fast (sealed)."

Turf track conditions for Churchill Downs

Firm (FT): This is a standard, dry course.

Hard (FT): This is reserved for extremely firm turf and is seldom used.

Good (FT): The course is drying despite holding some moisture in comparison to a firm turf.

Yielding (FT): Rain has produced a slower race surface where racehorse hooves are likely to cause damage such as divots in the track.

Soft (FT): Typically slower and softer than a yielding course due to heavy rains.

Heavy (FT): This when a turf course is even more saturated than a soft course. In North America, expect to see grass races transferred to dirt when tracks get this wet.

Kentucky Derby 2024 betting guide: Who is going to win the Race for the Roses?

How long is the track for the 2024 Kentuky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby track at Churchill Downs is 1-1/4 miles long.

2024 Kentucky Derby weather forecast for Louisville, Ky.

Currently, Louisville's NWS predicts a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday. Skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high temperature near 79 degrees.

Churchill Downs rules: Can I bring an umbrella for Kentucky Derby, Oaks Day? What to know

When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4, 2024.

What is the official 2024 Kentucky Derby post time? When does it start?

The official Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4. The 150th Run for the Roses will be race No. 12 of the 14-race slate.

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses in the field

Here's a look at the field for the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses odds, contenders

Here is a look at current 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, according to cbssports.com:

PRG # HORSE ODDS 1 Dornoch 20-1 2 Sierra Leone 3-1 3 Mystik Dan 20-1 4 Catching Freedom 8-1 5 Catalytic 30-1 6 Just Steel 20-1 7 Honor Marie 20-1 8 Just a Touch 10-1 9 Encino SCRATCHED 10 T O Password (JPN) 30-1 11 Forever Young (JPN) 10-1 12 Track Phantom 20-1 13 West Saratoga 50-1 14 Endlessly 30-1 15 Domestic Product 30-1 16 Grand Mo the First 50-1 17 Fierceness 5-2 18 Stronghold 20-1 19 Resilience 20-1 20 Society Man 50-1 21 Epic Ride 30-1

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: 2024 Kentucky Derby track conditions: What labels mean at Churchill Downs