Who is going to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby? Guide to horses, odds, predictions

It's almost time for the Kentucky Derby's 150th Run for the Roses.

This is your one stop Kentucky Derby shop to getting to know your horses, the jockeys, the post position, the odds, the predictions and more.

2024 Kentucky Derby date and time: What to know horses, tickets, fashion and more

Here's what you need to know:

How many horses race in the Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby has 20 horses lined up for the race each year.

Kentucky Derby 2024 horses in the field

Here's a look at the field for the 2024 Kentucky Derby:

Kentucky Derby hopeful Sierra Leone gallops in the morning at Churchill Downs. Special to the Courier Journal by Pat McDonogh. April 23, 2024

Kentucky Derby 2024 odds

Here is a look at current 2024 Kentucky Derby odds, according to cbssports.com:

PRG # HORSE ODDS 1 Dornoch 20-1 2 Sierra Leone 3-1 3 Mystik Dan 20-1 4 Catching Freedom 8-1 5 Catalytic 30-1 6 Just Steel 20-1 7 Honor Marie 20-1 8 Just a Touch 10-1 9 Encino SCRATCHED 10 T O Password (JPN) 30-1 11 Forever Young (JPN) 10-1 12 Track Phantom 20-1 13 West Saratoga 50-1 14 Endlessly 30-1 15 Domestic Product 30-1 16 Grand Mo the First 50-1 17 Fierceness 5-2 18 Stronghold 20-1 19 Resilience 20-1 20 Society Man 50-1 21 Epic Ride 30-1

2024 Kentucky Derby contenders

Kentucky Derby bettors seem to have Sierra Leone and Fierceness making the Kentucky Derby a two-horse race, according to reporter Jason Frakes, but he as four contenders who can knock off the favorites on May 4. Why he thinks Just A Touch, Forever Young, Catching Freedom and Honor Marie are horses to watch.

2024 Kentucky Derby jockeys

2024 Kentucky Derby predictions: Who will win at Churchill Downs?

Here is a look at this year's expert picks to win the 2024 Kentucky Derby. Are they picking Sierra Leone, Fierceness or Just a Touch? Perhaps another horse has grabbed experts' attention.

Why your 2024 Kentucky Derby pick is wrong?

Reporter Jason Frakes breaks down why each horse can and can't win the Kentucky Derby. You're welcome.

Downloadable 2024 Kentucky Derby betting guide for Churchill Downs

How to place a bet at the Kentucky Derby 2024?

Here's a quick video to show what you need to know to place a bet for the Kentucky Derby:

When is the Kentucky Derby 2024?

The Kentucky Derby is Saturday, May 4, 2024.

What is the official 2024 Kentucky Derby post time? When does it start?

The official Kentucky Derby post time is 6:57 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4. The 150th Run for the Roses will be race No. 12 of the 14-race slate.

