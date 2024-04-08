Honor Marie trainer, jockey, owner and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Honor Marie is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Honor Marie will enter the Kentucky Derby off a second-place finish in the Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds. He currently ranks 13th on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 65.

Honor Marie

Honor Marie and jockey Rafael Bejarano won the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club on Nov. 25 at Churchill Downs.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Honor Code

Dam: Dame Marie, by Smart Strike

Price tag: $40,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Owners: Ribble Farms (Alan Ribble), Michael Eiserman, Earl Silver, Kenneth Fishbein, Dave Fishbein. First Derby for all.

Trainer: Whit Beckman, first Derby.

Jockey: Ben Curtis, first Derby.

Record: 2-2-0 in five starts

Career earnings: $526,175

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 65 (No. 13)

Last race: Second in Grade 2 Louisiana Derby on March 23 at Fair Grounds, 1 length behind Catching Freedom

Running style: Deep closer

Notes: All three of Honor Marie’s races as a 2-year-old came at Churchill Downs, where he broke his maiden Sept. 29 and won the Grade 2 Kentucky Jockey Club on Nov. 25. Honor Marie opened his 3-year-old campaign with a fifth-place showing in the Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds. … Beckman is a Louisville native who worked as an assistant for Todd Pletcher, Eoin Harty and Chad Brown before going out on his own in 2021. Honor Marie was Beckman’s first stakes winner. … Honor Marie returned to the work tab on April 7 at Churchill Downs, breezing four furlongs in 47.80 seconds.

What they’re saying: “We know he’s more comfortable closing,” Beckman said. “Hopefully we don’t end up too deep of a closer and we adjust according to what happens when the gates open. For the most part, I know he’s going to be doing his best running late. We just hope everything sets up to give him the best chance possible.”

