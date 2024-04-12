Society Man trainer, jockey, owner, record, more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Society Man is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Society Man will enter the Kentucky Derby off a second-place finish in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct. He currently ranks 17th on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 50.

Society Man

Society Man and jockey Luis Rivera Jr. win a maiden race March 9 at Aqueduct.

Color: Chestnut

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Good Magic

Dam: You Cheated, by Colonel John

Price tag: $85,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale

Owners: West Paces Racing, Danny Gargan, GMP Stables, first Derby for each

Trainer: Danny Gargan, 0 for 1 in Derby. Finished 14th with Tax in 2019.

Jockey: Luis Rivera Jr., first Derby

Record: 1-1-1 in five starts

Career earnings: $196,705

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 50 (No. 17)

Last race: Second in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct, 2 ¼ lengths behind Resilience

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Society Man broke his maiden in his fourth career start March 9 at Aqueduct and then entered the Kentucky Derby mix with a runner-up finish in the Wood at 106-1 odds. … Society Man is looking to become the first gelding to win the Kentucky Derby since Mine That Bird in 2009. … Gargan is a Louisville native and the son of the late jockey with the same name. The elder Danny Gargan won the Kentucky Oaks on Bag of Tunes in 1973.

What they’re saying: “He ran a really game effort and is getting better with every race,” said Gargan, who also trains Kentucky Derby contender Dornoch. “It’s going to be fun to have two horses (in the Derby). We don’t get a lot of babies, and to have the kind of horses where two have qualified for the Derby is a miracle. We feel blessed, and everyone is so excited.”

More horse racing: How many horses have won Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky Derby 2024 horse Society Man trainer, owner, jockey, record