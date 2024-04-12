Society Man trainer, jockey, owner, record, more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse
Society Man is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.
Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.
The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.
Society Man will enter the Kentucky Derby off a second-place finish in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct. He currently ranks 17th on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 50.
Society Man
Color: Chestnut
Bred in: Kentucky
Sire: Good Magic
Dam: You Cheated, by Colonel John
Price tag: $85,000 at 2022 Keeneland September Yearling Sale
Owners: West Paces Racing, Danny Gargan, GMP Stables, first Derby for each
Trainer: Danny Gargan, 0 for 1 in Derby. Finished 14th with Tax in 2019.
Jockey: Luis Rivera Jr., first Derby
Record: 1-1-1 in five starts
Career earnings: $196,705
Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 50 (No. 17)
Last race: Second in Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct, 2 ¼ lengths behind Resilience
Running style: Stalker
Notes: Society Man broke his maiden in his fourth career start March 9 at Aqueduct and then entered the Kentucky Derby mix with a runner-up finish in the Wood at 106-1 odds. … Society Man is looking to become the first gelding to win the Kentucky Derby since Mine That Bird in 2009. … Gargan is a Louisville native and the son of the late jockey with the same name. The elder Danny Gargan won the Kentucky Oaks on Bag of Tunes in 1973.
What they’re saying: “He ran a really game effort and is getting better with every race,” said Gargan, who also trains Kentucky Derby contender Dornoch. “It’s going to be fun to have two horses (in the Derby). We don’t get a lot of babies, and to have the kind of horses where two have qualified for the Derby is a miracle. We feel blessed, and everyone is so excited.”
