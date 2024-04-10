Advertisement

Resilience trainer, jockey, owner, record and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
Resilience is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Resilience will enter the Kentucky Derby off a victory in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct. He currently ranks fifth on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 110.

Resilience

Resilience and jockey John Velazquez won the Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct.
Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Into Mischief

Dam: Meadowsweet, by Smart Strike

Price tag: N/A

Owners: Emily Bushnell, Ric Waldman, first Derby for both

Trainer: Bill Mott, 1 for 12 in Derby. Won via disqualification with Country House in 2019.

Jockey: TBA

Record: 2-1-1 in six starts

Career earnings: $494,630

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 110 (No. 5)

Last race: Won Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct by 2 ¼ lengths over Society Man

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Resilience raced twice at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old — finishing second and third — but didn’t break his maiden until his 3-year-old debut Jan. 1 at Gulfstream Park. He finished fourth in the Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds before his Wood Memorial score. … John Velazquez rode Resilience to victory in the Wood Memorial but is expected to take the mount on Florida Derby winner Fierceness in the Kentucky Derby. … Pam and Marty Wygood, Bushnell’s parents, bred Resilience and his dam, Meadowsweet.

What they’re saying: “I remember back when he was a foal, he would come out and look you in the eye like, ‘What’s up?’” Bushnell said. “He’s just a confident dude and has just done everything right every step of the way. He’s very sure of himself, and I wish I had his confidence.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

