Resilience trainer, jockey, owner, record and more to know about 2024 Kentucky Derby horse

Resilience is one of 20 horses expected to enter the 2024 Kentucky Derby on May 4 at Churchill Downs.

Spots for the Run for the Roses are earned by gaining points through a series of Kentucky Derby prep races that began last September.

The post-position draw for the Kentucky Derby is set for Saturday, April 27. Post time for the Kentucky Derby is set for 6:57 p.m. on Saturday, May 4.

Resilience will enter the Kentucky Derby off a victory in the Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct. He currently ranks fifth on the Kentucky Derby points leaderboard with 110.

Resilience

Resilience and jockey John Velazquez won the Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct.

Color: Bay

Bred in: Kentucky

Sire: Into Mischief

Dam: Meadowsweet, by Smart Strike

Price tag: N/A

Owners: Emily Bushnell, Ric Waldman, first Derby for both

Trainer: Bill Mott, 1 for 12 in Derby. Won via disqualification with Country House in 2019.

Jockey: TBA

Record: 2-1-1 in six starts

Career earnings: $494,630

Road to the Kentucky Derby points: 110 (No. 5)

Last race: Won Grade 2 Wood Memorial on April 6 at Aqueduct by 2 ¼ lengths over Society Man

Running style: Stalker

Notes: Resilience raced twice at Churchill Downs as a 2-year-old — finishing second and third — but didn’t break his maiden until his 3-year-old debut Jan. 1 at Gulfstream Park. He finished fourth in the Grade 2 Risen Star on Feb. 17 at Fair Grounds before his Wood Memorial score. … John Velazquez rode Resilience to victory in the Wood Memorial but is expected to take the mount on Florida Derby winner Fierceness in the Kentucky Derby. … Pam and Marty Wygood, Bushnell’s parents, bred Resilience and his dam, Meadowsweet.

What they’re saying: “I remember back when he was a foal, he would come out and look you in the eye like, ‘What’s up?’” Bushnell said. “He’s just a confident dude and has just done everything right every step of the way. He’s very sure of himself, and I wish I had his confidence.”

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com. Follow on X @KentuckyDerbyCJ.

