WWE King and Queen of the Ring: Live updates, results, how to watch, matches, grades and analysis as WWE heads to Saudi Arabia

Here's a rundown of the card for Saturday's event, as well as how I see each match unfolding.

Logan Paul vs Cody Rhodes (c.) for the Undisputed WWE Championship – Similar to Rhodes’ match at Backlash earlier this month, I don’t expect the WWE’s top championship to change hands so soon after WrestleMania. That said, the build here has been Rhodes calling out Paul’s underhanded tactics during his reign as WWE United States Champion. Paul doesn’t have nearly the experience that Rhodes does in the business, but he’s among the most promising talents and biggest draws WWE has today. I definitely see Paul ditching his brass knuckles playbook and these two sharing a moment of mutual respect after Rhodes picks up his second successful premium live event title defense. Prediction: Cody Rhodes retains the Undisputed WWE Championship

Liv Morgan vs. Becky Lynch (c.) for the WWE Women’s World Championship – I think Morgan is going to walk out of Saudi Arabia as the WWE Women’s World Champion, but we’ll likely get an extended program between these two. Lynch is a big enough star that she’ll always be in or around the title picture, but the “Liv Morgan revenge tour” makes a lot more sense with her winning the championship. Morgan has already won Money in the Bank in her career, so this is the best — and quickest— way to get her atop Raw’s women’s division. I’d expect this to clear the way for Lynch to enter and possibly win Money in the Bank and continue her feud with Morgan through the summer. Prediction: Liv Morgan win the WWE Women's World Championship

Chad Gable vs. Bronson Reed vs. Sami Zayn (c.) for the Intercontinental Championship – Chad Gable and the downfall of Alpha Academy is one of the more compelling angles in WWE currently, so I don’t necessarily see how him winning the championship here furthers that along. After Maxxine Dupri and Akira Tozawa refused to intervene in his match with Zayn on the go-home Raw, it left just Gable and Otis in Alpha Academy. The most likely outcome here is Otis finally refuses to help Gable win, distracting him while Zayn picks up the win over Reed. Gable vs. Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship feels like a great SummerSlam opening match. Prediction: Sami Zayn retains the Intercontinental Championship

Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell vs. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship — A relatively late addition to the card, Belair and Cargill have both lost to Nia Jax over the past two weeks. This match could truly go either way, but I don't expect Belair and Cargill's reign to end quite yet. Prediction: Belair and Cargill retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship

King of the Ring final: Gunther vs. Randy Orton – Orton has never won the King of the Ring in his Hall of Fame-worthy career and this could be one of the last opportunities to do so. That said, after his record Intercontinental Championship reign ended at WrestleMania, a King of the Ring win makes sense to elevate Gunther into the World Heavyweight Championship picture while keeping Cody Rhodes' opponent open for SummerSlam. Prediction: Gunther wins to be crowned King of the Ring

Queen of the Ring final: Lyra Valkyria vs. Nia Jax– Sorry Lyra, but the crown will undoubtedly belong to Jax/Belair this year. With Bayley as a babyface champion, Jax being built into a major threat on SmackDown makes a ton of sense to set up a championship bout for SummerSlam. The King/Queen of the Ring usually works better with an insufferable heel and Jax fits the bill perfectly right now. Prediction: Nia Jax wins to be crowned Queen of the Ring