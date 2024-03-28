Arizona basketball vs Clemson Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament live updates, score

No. 6 seed Clemson and No. 2 seed Arizona play Thursday, March 28 in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

The winner of the game will advance to the Elite Eight West Region final of March Madness on Saturday, March 30.

Clemson defeated No. 3 seed Baylor in the second round, 72-64. Arizona beat No. 7 seed Dayton, 78-68.

Arizona is a 7.5-point favorite in the West Region semifinal game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Wildcats are -350 on the moneyline. The Tigers are +260. The over/under for the game is set at 151.5 points.

Follow our live Arizona Wildcats vs. Clemson Tigers NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game coverage for the latest news, score, updates and analysis on the March Madness game.

Sweet 16 picks, predictions: Clemson vs Arizona | San Diego State vs UConn | Alabama vs. North Carolina | Illinois vs Iowa State | NC State vs Marquette | Gonzaga vs Purdue | Duke vs Houston | Creighton vs Tennessee | Probabilities

Is Arizona on upset alert vs. Clemson?

We went through a lot of picks and predictions for the Clemson vs. Arizona NCAA Tournament March Madness Sweet 16 game to try to get an idea for which team writers think have the edge on Thursday.

While most writers appear to like Arizona's chances to advance, they are split as to whether or not the Wildcats will cover the point spread.

And not everyone likes Tommy Lloyd's team in this game.

One site that is high on the Clemson Tigers getting the win Thursday is SB Nation. The site's Will Harper is predicting a 76-74 upset victory.

He wrote: “After being proven wrong against Baylor, how can I pick against our Tigers with a chance at the Elite Eight on the line? Clemson is returning to the level of play we saw early in the season, and I like to think they will remain focused for this one too. I’ll call it Clemson winning 76-74. Good luck!”

In my March Madness Sweet 16 predictions earlier this week, I picked a 77-73 Arizona win, writing: "The Tigers have impressed in wins over Baylor and New Mexico, but Arizona is on a mission after its first-round exit last year. The Wildcats will advance to their first Elite Eight since 2015."

Will Arizona advance to the Elite Eight against the Tigers or will Clemson upset the Wildcats?

We'll find out soon.

Clemson vs. Arizona Sweet 16 picks: Who wins March Madness game?

March Madness Sweet 16 picks: Predictions for NCAA Tournament regional semifinal games

What the odds say about Clemson vs. Arizona in March Madness

The Wildcats come in at +800 in odds to win the NCAA Tournament, which is fourth. The Tigers come in at +8500, which is 15th out of the 16 teams in the Sweet 16.

Arizona is given +110 odds to win the West Region and make the Final Four, while Clemson is at +950.

Sweet 16 March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders

Sweet 16 March Madness odds: Who is favored to win national championship?

March Madness 2024 Final Four odds: Who is favored to win each region?

How to watch Arizona vs Clemson in Sweet 16

When: Thursday, March 28, 4:09 p.m. Pacific time (7:09 p.m. ET)

Where: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV channel: CBS

Announcers: Brian Anderson (play-by-play), Jim Jackson (analyst), Allie LaForce (reporter)

Streaming: FUBO

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Arizona vs. Clemson live with FUBO (free trial)

Sweet 16 March Madness schedule: Television channels, how to watch, stream

March Madness announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Sweet 16 schedule

The Arizona vs. Clemson March Madness NCAA Tournament game on Thursday can be seen on CBS.

Arizona vs. Clemson pregame reading

Arizona Wildcats basketball Sweet 16 opponent: What to know about Clemson

4 Arizona Wildcats bring Sweet 16 experience to March Madness

Clemson says ACC prepared them to reach Sweet 16 showdown with Arizona

