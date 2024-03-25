Creighton vs Tennessee Sweet 16 picks, predictions, odds: Who wins March Madness game?

No. 3 seed Creighton and No. 2 seed Tennessee play Friday, March 29 in an NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 game in Detroit, Michigan.

The Midwest Region game is scheduled for approximately 7:09 p.m. PT (after the Gonzaga vs. Purdue game) and can be seen on TBS/truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the Elite 8? Check out these Sweet 16 picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Tennessee is a 2.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Volunteers are -155 on the moneyline. The Bluejays are +125. The over/under for the game is set at 143.5 points.

Creighton defeated No. 11 seed Oregon in the second round, 86-73. Tennessee beat No. 7 seed Texas, 62-58.

Sportsbook Wire: Tennessee 75, Creighton 73

It writes: "Tennessee has compiled a 17-15-2 ATS record so far this year. Creighton has compiled a 19-15-0 ATS record so far this year. The Volunteers put up 79.1 points per game, 9.6 more points than the 69.5 the Bluejays allow."

College Football News: Tennessee 74, Creighton 66

Pete Fiutak writes: "This will be more of a grind than an up-and-down firefight, but unlike the Texas game, Tennessee will be just a wee bit sharper than the other side. More importantly, the great defense - with time to rest - will lock down on the Bluejay outside bombers. The Creighton energy will generate a few good runs and timely points, but over the long haul of the game, the Vol D will come through."

Will the Tennessee Volunteers beat the Creighton Blue Jays in the NCAA Tournament? March Madness picks, predictions and odds weigh in on the Sweet 16 game.

Play Picks: Bet Tennessee to cover vs. Creighton in NCAA Tournament

It writes: "The Volunteers’ record against the spread is 17-17-0. Against the spread as 2-point favorites or more, Tennessee is 15-14. The Volunteers have played 34 games this year, and 17 of them have hit the over."

Picks and Parlays: Tennessee 75, Creighton 69

Anthony Allen writes: "The Creighton Blue Jays will need to drain the 3-point shot against a very tough Tennessee defense. The Blue Jays will need to limit their fouls also if they want to emerge victorious against a good free throw shooting team in Tennessee. The Volunteers are terrific on the defensive boards. Yes, Creighton can get on the glass, but it’s not exactly the most physical team. Tennessee will need to improve their scoring over last game which they struggled against Texas. This will be a very close competitive game with the Tennessee defense coming up big to control the long range Creighton shooters and limit their effectiveness. Tennessee will do just enough to win and move on to the elite eight."

ESPN: Tennessee has a 57.6% chance to beat Creighton in March Madness

The site gives the Bluejays a 42.4% shot at defeating the Volunteers in the Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

