Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders

The Sweet 16 Round of the NCAA Tournament is Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29.

What do the betting odds say about the eight March Madness games this round?

Take a look at the point spread, moneyline and over/under for every regional semifinal game in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Who is the favorite in each game? Which games will see a lot of scoring? Which games will not?

Are any lower seeds favored over higher seeds in this round of the NCAA Tournament?

Look at the betting spreads and lines for the two days of the March Madness Sweet 16.

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Thursday, March 28: Point spreads

(6) Clemson (+7.5) vs. (2) Arizona (-7.5)

(5) San Diego State (TBD) vs. (1) UConn (TBD)

(4) Alabama (+4.5) vs. (1) North Carolina (-4.5)

(3) Illinois (+2.5) vs. (2) Iowa State (-2.5)

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Thursday, March 28: Moneylines

(6) Clemson (+260) vs. (2) Arizona (-350)

(5) San Diego State (TBD) vs. (1) UConn (TBD)

(4) Alabama (+150) vs. (1) North Carolina (-185)

(3) Illinois (+120) vs. (2) Iowa State (-145)

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Thursday, March 28: Over/unders (point totals)

(6) Clemson vs. (2) Arizona: 151.5

(5) San Diego State vs. (1) UConn: TBD

(4) Alabama vs. (1) North Carolina: 173.5

(3) Illinois vs. (2) Iowa State: 146.5

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Friday, March 29: Point spreads

(11) NC State (+6.5) vs. (2) Marquette (-6.5)

(5) Gonzaga (+4.5) vs. (1) Purdue (-4.5)

(4) Duke (TBD) vs. (1) Houston (TBD)

(3) Creighton (+2.5) vs. (2) Tennessee (-2.5)

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Friday, March 29: Moneylines

(11) NC State (+240) vs. (2) Marquette (-300)

(5) Gonzaga (+165) vs. (1) Purdue (-200)

(4) Duke (TBD) vs. (1) Houston (TBD)

(3) Creighton (+125) vs. (2) Tennessee (-155)

Sweet 16 March Madness NCAA Tournament odds for Friday, March 29: Over/unders (point totals)

(11) NC State vs. (2) Marquette: 150.5

(5) Gonzaga vs. (1) Purdue: 154.5

(4) Duke vs. (1) Houston: TBD

(3) Creighton vs. (2) Tennessee:143.5

